The Impact of Nehru’s Policies on the Kashmir Issue: A Fresh Perspective

New Delhi: In a recent address to the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the role played by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, in the Kashmir problem. Shah stated that Nehru’s mistakes, particularly his handling of the ceasefire during the war with Pakistan, directly contributed to the creation of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Offering a unique viewpoint, Shah emphasized that the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a necessary step to address the issue of separatism.

Shah further argued that the implementation of Article 370 had exacerbated the problem, leading to an increase in terrorism and separatist activities in the region. While Article 370 was initially intended to facilitate Jammu and Kashmir’s integration into India, it ultimately served as a catalyst for divisive forces. The recent Supreme Court verdict endorsing the revocation of Article 370 affirmed the government’s stance on the matter.

Despite this validation, Shah criticized the Congress party for expressing dissatisfaction with the court’s decision. He pointed out that the Congress had made mistakes in its governance for a considerable period of time, and it was unrealistic to expect those errors to be rectified within four years of the current administration. However, he acknowledged the value of aiming high and striving for improvement.

Shah also highlighted the contrast between Nehru’s actions in Kashmir and his approach towards other regions facing similar challenges. He questioned why Nehru did not intervene in areas such as Hyderabad, Lakshadweep, Junagarh, or Jodhpur, whereas he consistently prioritized Kashmir, albeit without achieving a satisfactory resolution. This perspective underscores the significance of Nehru’s decisions and their repercussions in the context of Kashmir.

Shah further underscored the positive outcomes resulting from the government’s efforts to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives have significantly improved the lives of people in the region, with a noticeable decline in incidents of stone-pelting and increased adherence to democratic principles. Shah cited the provision that ensures the last rites of deceased militants occur at the location of their demise as one example of the government’s approach. Additionally, a rule has been implemented whereby individuals facing stone-pelting charges or their family members are ineligible for government employment. Moreover, the government has provided laptops to young individuals who were previously involved in stone-pelting, offering them opportunities for growth and development.

Through a critical evaluation of historical events and policy decisions, it becomes evident that Nehru’s actions have had lasting consequences for the Kashmir issue. Shah’s address highlights the need for a fresh perspective and a comprehensive understanding of the complex factors contributing to the problem. The government’s commitment to addressing these issues and promoting a terrorism-free Kashmir signifies a step towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

