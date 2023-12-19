Negotiations Intensify at UN as Resolution for Aid to Gaza Nears Vote

Intensive negotiations are currently taking place at the United Nations in anticipation of a crucial vote on a resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. The resolution, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, aims to allow much-needed humanitarian aid to enter the region. Diplomats have been working tirelessly to create a language that will secure enough support, particularly from the United States, to pass the resolution.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a session to discuss various matters, with the resolution for Gaza at the forefront. The vote, initially planned for Monday, was delayed to allow for more time to negotiate. The challenge lies in drafting language that will gain American support, or at least an abstention, to guarantee the resolution’s passage. In this regard, the language of the draft was modified from “cessation of hostilities” to “suspension of hostilities.”

The United States’s position in this vote carries significant weight. Having previously vetoed similar measures in the UN Security Council and opposed ceasefire calls in the UN General Assembly, their decision now will send a powerful message to Israel. Allowing the resolution to pass would signal a growing international outcry over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, reinforcing this message from their key ally.

While the exact timing of the vote remains uncertain, it is expected to take place later on Tuesday. The Security Council is slated to convene at 10 a.m. ET, but it will address other matters first before discussing the situation in the Middle East.

