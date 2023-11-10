India’s Artillery Modernization: Learning from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The India Army has taken important lessons from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and is now seeking niche technologies to enhance its artillery firepower. The shift from the concept of short wars to being prepared for prolonged conflicts is a significant change in strategy.

During the ongoing war in Ukraine, the effective utilization of niche technologies such as loiter munitions, swarm drones, and counter-drone systems has been evident. Additionally, the Starlink communication system, operated by SpaceX, has greatly aided the Ukrainians in carrying out precise targeting.

The war has reaffirmed the crucial role of firepower as a battle-winning factor, with nearly 80 percent of casualties attributed to artillery fire. The maneuver forces alone cannot guarantee lasting results, highlighting the importance of supporting ground forces with firepower. The establishment of long-range vectors, including rockets and missiles, in non-contact warfare has also been proven.

Recognizing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with no end in sight even after 18 months, it is clear that the Indian Army must be prepared for such operations. The reliance of Ukraine on Western supplies and the need for an indigenous arms industry has further emphasized the importance of developing India’s own capabilities.

To enhance its artillery capabilities, the Indian Army is emphasizing the need for a judicious mix of rockets and guns. Precision targeting and terminally guided munitions are pivotal to minimize collateral damage. Battlefield transparency is crucial for identifying and engaging targets in real-time.

Efficient sensor-to-shooter links, referred to as ‘kill-chains,’ are increasingly necessary to acquire targets quickly and prevent changes in posture. Measures for force preservation against enemy bombardment, such as self-propelled guns, mounted gun systems, and towed guns, are considered vital acquisitions.

The Indian Army is actively modernizing its artillery with the induction of the Sharang guns, based on the existing 130 mm guns converted to 155 mm guns for increased firepower. The Army has also equipped one regiment with 114 Dhanush guns, and additional deliveries are expected by 2026. Furthermore, the Army has procured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system and is in the process of acquiring the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and Ultra Lightweight Howitzer guns from the US.

India’s artillery modernization plans reflect a proactive approach to adapt and learn from global conflicts. The focus on niche technologies and firepower will effectively strengthen the Indian Army’s capabilities and preparedness for any future conflicts.