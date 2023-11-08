Report Reveals Widespread Torture in Russian Detention Centers in Ukraine

A recent report has shed light on the shocking extent of torture and sexual violence suffered by Ukrainians held in Russian detention centers in Kherson. The analysis was conducted by a Mobile Justice Team, part of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), and supported by the human rights law firm and foundation, Global Rights Compliance. The report exposes the harrowing experiences of detainees, with at least 43% mentioning torture, including sexual violence, as a common practice imposed on them by Russian guards.

The victims, both male and female, revealed that military personnel were particularly targeted, and even those with family members serving in the military were not spared. The report highlights the use of horrific tactics, such as electrocution, genital mutilation threats, and forcing detainees to witness rape by foreign objects covered in condoms. Suffocation, waterboarding, severe beatings, and threats of rape were also commonly employed techniques.

Anna Mykytenko, senior legal adviser and Ukraine country manager for Global Rights Compliance, expressed her belief that these acts of rape and torture serve as a deliberate attempt by Russia to eradicate Ukrainian identity. The report suggests that the Russian guards’ actions were driven by an intent to destroy or eliminate Ukrainian symbols and flags, further indicating the motive behind these brutal practices.

Barrister Wayne Jordash of Global Rights Compliance echoed this sentiment, stating that the patterns observed in the Kherson detention centers align with a calculated plan to humiliate and terrorize millions of Ukrainian citizens. He likened Putin’s strategy to a form of genocide, although acknowledging the challenges in proving this classification.

The report emphasizes that this is just an initial analysis, suggesting that the prevalence of torture may be even higher than currently known. It also raises concerns that Ukrainians in regions under Russian occupation may face even harsher and more widespread torture. Mykytenko speculates that the severity of crimes increases with the longer the occupation and notes that Ukrainian advancements on the frontline intensify the use of torture.

Unsurprisingly, Russia has denied these accusations, despite overwhelming evidence documented by international human rights organizations and news outlets. Russian officials have yet to respond to the report’s findings. As further investigations are needed, the hope remains that the truth will prevail and justice will be served for the victims of torture and sexual violence in Russian detention centers in Ukraine.