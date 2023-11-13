New Unrest in DR Congo: Crackdown on Anti-UN Protest

A violent crackdown on an anti-UN protest in eastern DR Congo has resulted in the deaths of nearly 50 people, according to reliable sources and official reports. The incident took place in the city of Goma, where Congolese soldiers intervened to prevent a religious sect from demonstrating against United Nations peacekeepers. The initial death toll of 10, reported on Wednesday, was revised to 48 after an internal army document confirmed the higher number of casualties. In addition, 75 people were wounded and 168 individuals, including the sect leader, were arrested.

The demonstration escalated into a tragic event, leaving the city shocked and grieving. Videos circulating on social media depict soldiers throwing lifeless bodies, some covered in blood, into a military vehicle. Human Rights Watch has condemned the actions of the Congolese security forces, accusing them of firing into the crowd and using lethal force to suppress a peaceful protest.

Questions and Answers

Q: What is the motive behind the protest?

A: The protesters, members of the Christian-animist sect known as “Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith towards the Nations,” were demonstrating against the perceived failure of United Nations peacekeepers to prevent conflict in the region.

Q: How long has the region been plagued by violence?

A: The east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced armed conflicts and militia violence for over three decades, as a result of regional wars that erupted in the 1990s and 2000s.

Q: What is the public opinion of the United Nations peacekeeping mission?

A: Many Congolese people hold a negative view of the UN peacekeepers, believing that they have been ineffective in preventing conflict. The UN mission, MONUSCO, has faced criticism and protests in the past, with some calling for its withdrawal from the country.

Q: Are there plans for the UN peacekeeping force to leave the DRC?

A: The departure date of MONUSCO remains uncertain. While Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi expressed in 2022 that there was no reason for the mission to remain beyond the December 2023 presidential election, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated that the peacekeeping mission is in its final phase.

Source: AFP