A Glimpse into the World Heritage Contenders: Ancient Tombs, Ring Fortresses, and More

The prestigious UNESCO World Heritage status is within reach for nearly 50 global treasures. From a collection of tombs in Korea’s ancient Gaya confederacy to a Viking age ring fortress in Denmark, an ancient Thai town, and a 2,000-year-old earthworks in Ohio, these remarkable sites are vying for a spot on the esteemed World Heritage List.

As the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) convenes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, participants from around the globe are gathering to review the nominations for both 2022 and 2023. Forty-five years have passed since UNESCO first designated its initial World Heritage Sites, with Yellowstone National Park in the United States and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands leading the way.

For a site to make it onto the World Heritage List, it must possess “outstanding universal value,” as defined by UNESCO. Meeting at least one of the specific criteria established by the committee is essential, and these criteria are regularly revised to align with the evolving concept of World Heritage. The nomination process can span years, allowing landmarks to be considered even if initially overlooked.

Once a site is granted UNESCO World Heritage status, the country housing the site becomes eligible for financial assistance and expert advice from UNESCO. This support aims to ensure the preservation of these invaluable locations. To date, approximately 1,157 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List.

However, the privilege of nominating sites is exclusively reserved for countries that have signed the convention creating the World Heritage Committee and List. Initially encompassing around 40 countries, this number has now grown to 195 nations.

Among the diverse array of contenders this year is Gaya Tumuli, consisting of seven tomb clusters from Korea’s ancient Gaya confederacy. These cone-shaped burial mounds sprawl across the hills of Goryeong. If chosen, this site would become South Korea’s 16th entry on the World Heritage List.

Another remarkable contender is Ethiopia’s Bale Mountains National Park, covering an expansive area of 830 square miles. Nestled 240 miles southeast of Addis Ababa, the park enchants visitors with its breathtaking landscapes, including the Sanetti Plateau—the habitat of the Ethiopian wolf, one of the rarest canids on the planet.

Also up for consideration is Gordion, the capital city of ancient Phrygia in Turkey. With a rich history dating back to 3000 B.C.E., this city boasts around 90 pyramid-shaped mounds, with the largest believed to be the tomb of the legendary King Midas.

Other extraordinary treasures on the list include Viking-age ring fortresses in Denmark—a captivating glimpse into ancient fortifications and dwellings that date back more than a millennium. The Andrefana Dry Forests in Madagascar, famed for its unique flora and fauna such as lemurs, are adding their magic to the mix. Thailand’s Ancient Town of Si Thep, the remnants of a once-powerful local state, is also making a compelling case for inclusion.

As the UNESCO World Heritage Committee undergoes its meticulous review process, the fate of these exemplary sites hangs in the balance. Their potential inscription on the World Heritage List would serve as a testament to their exceptional value and significance to humanity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does it mean for a site to have “outstanding universal value”?

“Outstanding universal value” is a key criterion established by UNESCO for sites to be considered for the World Heritage List. It signifies that the site possesses a remarkable cultural, historical, or natural significance that goes beyond national boundaries and is of immense importance to all of humanity.

How many countries can nominate sites for the World Heritage List?

Currently, 195 nations have the privilege to nominate sites for inclusion on the World Heritage List. This number has grown significantly since the inception of the World Heritage Committee and List.

What benefits does a country receive when its site is inscribed on the World Heritage List?

Countries with UNESCO World Heritage sites can receive financial assistance and expert guidance from UNESCO to support the preservation and conservation of these sites. The aim is to ensure their protection for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

How many sites are currently on the World Heritage List?

As of now, the World Heritage Committee has inscribed around 1,157 sites from 167 countries onto the World Heritage List.

How are the sites chosen for the World Heritage List?

The nomination process for the World Heritage List involves a meticulous evaluation of sites based on specific criteria established by UNESCO. These criteria are reviewed regularly to reflect changes and advancements in the understanding of World Heritage. The deliberation process can span multiple years, allowing sites that were previously overlooked to be reconsidered.