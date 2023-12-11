Increased Violence in Gaza Leaves Hundreds Dead and Wounded

In the past 24 hours, the conflict between Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated, resulting in a devastating toll on the people of Gaza. The continuous Israeli raids have caused the death of nearly 300 Palestinians, with over 550 others being wounded. This brings the total death toll to more than 18,000 since the start of the war on October 7, with the majority of the casualties being women and children.

The exchange of threats between Hamas and Netanyahu adds to the tension in the region. Hamas has warned that no captives it took on October 7 will leave Gaza alive unless its demands are met, while Netanyahu called on Hamas to surrender, stating that it is the beginning of the end for the armed group. The clashes have been particularly intense in areas like northern Gaza, where entire neighborhoods have been flattened by air strikes.

The dire situation in Gaza is further worsened by the fighting in densely populated urban areas such as Shujayea and the Jabalia refugee camp. Residents report that the dead and wounded are left in the streets as ambulances are unable to reach the area due to ongoing attacks. The mass exodus from northern Gaza has forced people to undertake dangerous journeys in search of safety, leaving them without access to essential resources like water, food, and electricity.

The healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, with only a fraction of the hospitals functioning and medical personnel facing immense challenges in providing care to the injured. The World Health Organization has called for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza, highlighting the catastrophic health situation. However, the delivery of aid and medical supplies is hindered by the ongoing conflict.

As the violence escalates, the international community’s response has been mixed. The United States recently vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire, while also approving an emergency sale of tank shells worth over $100 million to Israel. This has sparked criticism from Palestinians and human rights groups, who argue that it contradicts Washington’s stated efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

