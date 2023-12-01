Exploring the Devastation in Gaza: Thousands of Buildings Damaged

Satellite images have revealed the shocking extent of destruction across Gaza, indicating that nearly 100,000 buildings may have suffered damage. The images, taken last week, depict a landscape of destruction, with entire neighborhoods and buildings reduced to rubble. While the northern part of Gaza has experienced the brunt of the Israeli offensive, the damage extends throughout the entire strip.

This Israeli campaign, which targeted Hamas, involved a series of air strikes and ground fighting. The Israeli military claims that its bombing campaign successfully targeted commanders and fighters from Hamas, accusing the group of embedding itself within civilian areas. However, these satellite images suggest that the damage has affected a wide range of buildings, of which approximately 98,000 may have suffered some form of damage.

Analysts from the City University of New York Graduate Center and Oregon State University have conducted a detailed analysis of the satellite data. By comparing images taken before and after the attacks, they have identified changes in building height or structure, indicating potential damage.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the areas severely impacted by the Israeli offensive.

1. Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun: These cities in the north and northeast of the Gaza Strip were among the first to be targeted by air strikes. The IDF claimed that these areas served as hideouts for Hamas. The satellite images reveal that significant blocks of buildings were destroyed in Beit Lahia, with roads cleared through the rubble to facilitate military operations. Similarly, Beit Hanoun suffered extensive damage, with a skyline of multi-storey buildings and a mosque reduced to rubble.

2. Southern Gaza: While the damage here may not be as widespread as in the north, up to 15% of buildings across the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza may have been damaged. Thousands of people are now living in tents or amidst the ruins of their bombed-out homes.

These satellite images provide a harrowing glimpse into the aftermath of the Israeli offensive on Gaza. The scale of destruction is significant, with thousands of buildings impacted and countless lives disrupted. The long-term implications for the people of Gaza are substantial, as they now face the challenge of rebuilding their lives and communities.

