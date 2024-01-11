A Rise in COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Linked to Holiday Gatherings and Emerging Variant, WHO Reports

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global transmission of COVID-19 experienced an upsurge last month, primarily due to holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, revealed that nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, with a concerning 42% increase in hospital admissions across roughly 50 countries. These countries, largely located in Europe and the Americas, shared similar trends in COVID-19 transmission.

Although the current death toll is lower than the peak of the pandemic, Tedros emphasized the urgency of preventing further deaths. He stated that this level of preventable mortality is unacceptable. While new strains of the virus continue to emerge, he reassured the public that current vaccines, including the omicron variant, still offer some level of protection.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO, noted an increase in respiratory diseases worldwide, caused by both COVID-19 and other pathogens such as influenza, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. She anticipates these trends to continue into the winter months in the northern hemisphere. Additionally, while COVID-19 cases remain high in the southern hemisphere, where it is currently summer, the circulation of various pathogens has intensified this year.

In light of the concerning rise in cases, WHO officials urge individuals to prioritize vaccination, wear masks, and ensure proper ventilation in indoor spaces. Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO, emphasized that while vaccines may not prevent infection entirely, they significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

