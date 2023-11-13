Near-Total Internet and Cellular Blackout Descends on Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict

A significant disruption in internet and cellphone services has plunged the Gaza Strip into near-total blackout, affecting communication channels and connectivity for its residents. Paltel, the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza, reported a complete breakdown of services following intense Israeli bombing that destroyed its remaining infrastructure connecting it to the global internet. This blackout represents the largest disruption to internet connectivity in Gaza since the conflict began.

The loss of international routes has severely limited the ability of Gazans to communicate with the outside world, hampering emergency medical services and impeding the arrival of ambulance vehicles to treat the wounded and injured. The Palestine Red Crescent Society expressed deep concern over the situation and the impact it would have on their operations.

The Israel Defense Forces have acknowledged increasing the bombing in Gaza, targeting infrastructure believed to be used by terrorists. Telecommunications services in Gaza had already been severely affected since the conflict began, with limited access and reliance on generators due to power cuts and fuel shortages.

Experts in internet analysis and monitoring have noted that the current blackout is significantly worse than previous instances, when limited electricity forced service providers to restrict access. The situation in Gaza is dire, with connectivity problems exacerbating an already tenuous humanitarian crisis.

Despite the challenges, individuals within Gaza are finding ways to circumvent the blackout. One photographer mentioned using satellite internet briefly to communicate, and some internet providers have managed to store fuel for generators, albeit in limited quantities. However, the overall connectivity situation remains grim.

The blackout of internet and phone access has drawn condemnation from Hamas, who view it as an attempt by the occupying forces to carry out actions away from international scrutiny. As the situation continues to unfold, there is a growing concern for the well-being of Gazans and the long-term implications of the blackout on their daily lives.

