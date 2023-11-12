Makgeolli: The Ancient Alcoholic Beverage Preserving Traditional Flavors

In the enchanting Geumjeong Mountain of Busan, South Korea, lies the remnants of a majestic mountain fortress that once stood as the country’s largest. While the fortress now stands in ruins, a nearby village brewery is keeping the spirit of the fortress alive through the production of a unique alcoholic beverage known as makgeolli.

Makgeolli, often described as fermented rice wine, has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. However, the modern versions of this beverage tend to be sweeter and lighter, catering to the preferences of younger drinkers. In contrast, the traditional makgeolli brewed in the Geumjeongsanseong village, aptly named after the mountain fortress, offers a sourer, tarter, and thicker taste.

Yoo Cheong-gil, the sixth-generation owner of the brewery and the only officially recognized makgeolli master in South Korea, describes their Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli as a drink that embodies the hardships of the local people. It is a testament to the flavor and authenticity of the traditional makgeolli made by the old wives.

What sets Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli apart is its unique brewing process. The magic lies in the nuruk, a Korean yeast cake. Yoo proudly holds a round and flat piece of nuruk, resembling baked pizza dough, and explains its significance. A perfect nuruk contains varied yeasts, represented by yellow, white, and black spots, which contribute to its distinctive flavors.

To create nuruk, dried wheat is mixed with warm water and repeatedly stepped on until it forms a round, flat, and thick-edged dough. The thick edges hold moisture, promoting an even spread of yeast throughout the nuruk. This knowledge has been passed down through generations, refining the method over centuries of trial and error.

The flattened nuruk is then placed in a fermentation room, where natural yeast lands on it and allows it to “flower.” Afterward, the fermented nuruk is sun-dried for two to three days, with the UV light eliminating unwanted fungus. Finally, the flowered and sunbathed nuruk is left to ferment in a storage space for 30-45 days.

Once ready, the brownish and crumbly nuruk is broken down into small bits and mixed with steamed sticky rice and water to brew the final makgeolli. The result is a beverage that captures the unique flavors of the terroir, influenced by the yeasts in the shielded Sanseong Valley’s air, alongside its clean water and high altitude.

Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli is not merely a delicious drink but also a testament to the preservation of traditional flavors. Yoo’s family has been brewing this special makgeolli for over five centuries, maintaining a connection to the rich history of the region. As younger generations embrace modern tastes, the Geumjeongsanseong village brewery strives to keep the tradition alive, offering a taste of South Korea’s cultural heritage.

FAQ:

Q: What is makgeolli?

A: Makgeolli is a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage, often described as fermented rice wine.

Q: What makes Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli unique?

A: Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli is unique due to its sourer, tarter, and thicker taste compared to modern variations.

Q: How is nuruk made?

A: Nuruk is made by mixing dried wheat with warm water and repeatedly stepping on it to form a round, flat, and thick-edged dough.

Q: What flavors does Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli capture?

A: Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli captures the flavors of the terroir, influenced by the unique yeasts in the air of the shielded Sanseong Valley, along with its clean water and high altitude.

Q: How long does Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli ferment?

A: Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli ferments for 30-45 days.

Sources:

– CNN