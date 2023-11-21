NBC Cuts Ties with Palestinian Journalist Arrested in Israel for Inciting Terrorism on Social Media

In a recent turn of events, NBC News has made the decision to sever ties with Palestinian journalist Marwat Al-Azza. The decision comes after she was arrested by Israeli authorities on suspicion of inciting terrorism and identifying with a terrorist organization through her social media presence.

The arrest, which took place in East Jerusalem, was a response to Al-Azza’s posts on social media regarding the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. According to reports, she was engaged in posts that glorified and incited the acts committed against civilians. The seriousness of these offenses cannot be understated, especially considering the ongoing conflict in the region.

During her arrest, Al-Azza cooperated with authorities and admitted that the posts in question were indeed made by her. Her defense attorney emphasized her role as a journalist and the importance of her work, stating that she had fully cooperated with the investigation.

It is worth noting that NBC News has stated that the investigation into Al-Azza is unrelated to her work with the network. The posts in question were made prior to her engagement with NBC as a freelancer, and the network claims that they were unaware of these posts until recently.

This incident highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by news organizations when it comes to the journalists they hire to cover the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In another recent case, CNN cut ties with freelance photojournalist Hassan Eslaiah after a photo of him with a Hamas leader surfaced on social media.

While NBC News has chosen to distance themselves from Al-Azza, it is crucial to acknowledge that this action does not reflect the views or positions of the entire network. In fact, NBC has been proactive in addressing the issue and ensuring that Al-Azza will not be contributing to their coverage going forward.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is essential for news organizations to exercise caution and diligence in vetting and monitoring the social media activities of their freelancers and employees. The responsibility lies not only with the journalists themselves but also with the networks to ensure that their reputations and integrity are upheld.

