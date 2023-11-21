Unexpected Turn of Events: NBC Severs Ties with Writer Arrested by Israel

NBC News has recently made the decision to cut ties with a Palestinian freelance writer who was apprehended in Israel under allegations of incitement of terrorism and affiliation with a terrorist organization. The journalist in question, Mirvat al-Azzeh, had been residing in East Jerusalem and had been taken into custody on Thursday following her sharing of four Facebook posts regarding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, a deadly incident that resulted in the loss of over 1,200 lives. The exact content of al-Azzeh’s posts remains undisclosed, but authorities have described them as “inciting and glorifying the horrible acts committed against civilians.”

NBC, being owned by Comcast, has officially announced their separation from the journalist, stating that they were unaware of al-Azzeh’s personal social media activity before her employment with them as a freelance producer. They have clarified that the ongoing investigation by Israeli authorities does not involve any of the work al-Azzeh conducted for NBC News. However, no specific details of her contributions to the news outlet have been revealed.

While al-Azzeh’s most recent article for NBC, published on November 12th, shed light on the dire conditions at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, her connection to the network as a freelance producer began on October 21st, according to inside sources. NBC conducted a review of her work and found no issues prior to the discovery of her controversial posts.

Israeli authorities have reported that al-Azzeh willingly surrendered herself upon arrest, without her cellphone but with phone numbers written on her leg. She fully cooperated with the police and even admitted to the offenses during interrogation, according to her attorney. Al-Azzeh’s lawyer described her as an ordinary woman who works as a journalist and has been truthful throughout the investigation. She did not attempt to deny the allegations or claim that her accounts had been compromised.

As of now, al-Azzeh has been detained since her arrest on Thursday. During a hearing on Friday, her detention was extended for an additional four days, and the exact duration of her potential jail time remains uncertain.

