New Article: The Resilience of a Ukrainian Village Amidst Wars and Fear

In the Ukrainian village of Kopyshche, the scars of war run deep. Fedir Bovkun, now 86 years old, narrowly escaped death during World War II when German soldiers massacred hundreds of people in his village. The haunting memories of that tragedy still linger, but now the fear of another conflict looms over the residents.

The Bovkuns, along with other villagers, fear a potential military attack from Russia and the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in the neighboring country of Belarus. Located less than two miles from the village, the border serves as a constant reminder of the vulnerability of even seemingly peaceful areas in Ukraine. A recent missile strike on a theater in Chernihiv only reinforced their anxieties.

Having already experienced the horrors of two major wars on Ukrainian soil, the Bovkuns are rare survivors. World War II claimed the lives of over 8 million Ukrainians, with many falling victim to German occupation during Hitler’s blitzkrieg on the Soviet Union. And since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the combined military casualties have surpassed 360,000, according to the White House.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine have also been devastating, with more than 26,000 deaths and injuries recorded as of July 30, according to United Nations data. These numbers reflect the toll that war has taken on the Ukrainian people, who have endured immense hardship throughout history.

For the Bovkun family, the hardships extended beyond wartime tragedies. They experienced life on a Soviet collective farm under Stalinist rule and suffered personal losses, including the death of their only daughter to illness. Their two surviving sons, now residing in the United States, have urged them to leave Ukraine for safety, but the Bovkuns remain steadfast in their determination to stay in the village that has been their home.

Kopyshche holds deep historical significance for the Bovkuns and its other residents. Surrounded by the dense forest and the Belarusian border on three sides, the village has long been a place where families from both countries have intertwined their lives and businesses. When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, some villagers sought refuge in the forest, much like their predecessors did during World War II.

July 13, 1943, stands etched in the village’s history as a day of unspeakable horror. German occupiers killed 2,887 villagers, including 1,347 children, as a reprisal for partisan attacks. In addition to the loss of life, 570 homes were razed by the Germans. The village’s population, which had been around 3,000 prior to the war, suffered a devastating blow.

Fedir Bovkun vividly recalls the day his village was almost wiped out. The German soldiers rounded up the villagers, including his family members, and herded them into a barn before setting it on fire. Chaos and panic ensued as people desperately tried to escape the burning barn. Fedir managed to climb out and run, but sadly, his sister and other family members did not survive.

Fedir’s mother, Pelagia, and a young boy found refuge in a nearby rye field, hiding from the Germans who pursued and shot other villagers who had escaped. Eventually, they made their way into the safety of the forest. Fedir’s father, who had been grazing cows outside the village, survived with forewarning of the impending tragedy and remained in the forest until the village had burned down.

The Bovkuns, like many others in Kopyshche, have endured immense losses and have witnessed the devastating consequences of conflict. Their resilience and determination to stay in their ancestral home amidst ongoing fears highlight the strength of the human spirit and the deep connection they have with their land.

FAQ

Q: What event caused the Bovkun family to fear another military attack?

A: The relocation of Wagner Group mercenaries to Belarus, which shares a border less than two miles away from their village, has raised concerns about the potential for a military assault from Russia.

Q: How many Ukrainians died in World War II?

A: Over 8 million Ukrainians lost their lives during World War II, many of whom were victims of German occupation.

Q: How many casualties have there been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022?

A: According to the White House, the combined military casualties have exceeded 360,000, and civilian casualties have surpassed 26,000 deaths and injuries.

Q: Why do the Bovkuns choose to stay in Ukraine despite the risks?

A: The Bovkuns have deep ties to their village and consider it their home. Despite the urging of their sons to leave the country, they are determined to stay in the place that holds immense historical and personal significance for them.