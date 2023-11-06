In a recent diplomatic crisis, it was revealed that a Ukrainian World War II veteran honored in the Canadian House of Commons was actually a former Nazi soldier. Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old veteran, fought in the Nazi SS unit during the war. The revelation sparked controversy and led to resignations and apologies from Canadian officials.

During a joint address to Parliament by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Yaroslav Hunka was honored and applauded by the House of Commons. Anthony Rota, the speaker of the House, who invited Hunka, later resigned from his post, expressing regret for his error in recognizing an individual with such a troubling past. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also formally apologized for the situation, emphasizing that the event was meant to celebrate Ukraine’s fight against oppression and support its struggle for democracy.

While the incident has caused diplomatic embarrassment and backlash, it sheds light on Canada’s historical complexities in dealing with Nazi collaborators. Canada has a dark history of accepting Nazi collaborators, including individuals associated with units like the SS Galichina, to which Hunka belonged. It is a nation that has monuments celebrating the Waffen-SS, raising questions about its domestic and foreign policies during that era.

It is important to note that the majority of Ukrainians fought against the Third Reich during World War II. However, a small region in western Ukraine welcomed the Nazis and participated in the persecution of Jews. The Ukrainian nationalist death squads were responsible for the killing of Jews even before the SS arrived. The collaboration between some Ukrainian individuals and the Nazis occurred in this specific region, while the rest of Ukraine fought against the occupation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the complex history and legacy of World War II, highlighting the need to distinguish between those who fought against oppression and those who collaborated with the enemy. It also raises questions about how countries remember and honor their veterans, and the need for greater scrutiny and awareness when celebrating individuals with controversial pasts.