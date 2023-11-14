The Dutch royal household has recently authenticated a Nazi membership card that once belonged to the grandfather of the current Dutch king. This revelation put an end to the lingering suspicions that have surrounded Prince Bernhard for decades.

The association between Prince Bernhard and the Nazi party came to light in the late 1990s when a Dutch historian discovered a copy of the card in a US archive. However, the prince vehemently denied any affiliation with the Nazis, stating in an interview before his passing in 2004 that he had never been a member or held a membership card. He did admit, however, that he had served in various Nazi military units during a time when it was seen as a necessary step for men of his generation.

The recent confirmation of the authenticity of the 1933 Nazi membership card by the former head of the palace archives has reopened the conversation surrounding Prince Bernhard’s past. Born a German prince in 1911, Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld married Crown Princess Juliana after meeting her at the Olympic Games in Bavaria prior to World War II. He would later become known for wearing a white carnation in his buttonhole, a fashion statement that was said to symbolize resistance to Nazi Germany.

As news of the prince’s long-suspected ties to the Nazi party spreads, calls for an investigation into his past have come from opposition politicians and the country’s main Jewish group. While many had anticipated Bernhard’s membership, his denial until his death has left a lasting impact on the public’s perception of him.

In response to the revelations, King Willem-Alexander expressed empathy towards the Jewish community, acknowledging that this news would elicit strong emotions. He emphasized the importance of facing the past in its entirety, even the less favorable aspects.

The confirmation of this controversial link to the past serves as a powerful reminder that history is complex, and even those in positions of prominence are not exempt from scrutiny. As society progresses, it becomes increasingly imperative to confront and learn from all aspects of our shared history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Was Prince Bernhard a member of the Nazi party?

A: Yes, the recent confirmation of a Nazi membership card belonging to Prince Bernhard has validated the claims that he was indeed a member of the Nazi party.

Q: Did Prince Bernhard deny his Nazi affiliation?

A: Yes, Prince Bernhard consistently denied being a Nazi and dismissed claims of his membership or possession of a membership card in interviews. However, he did acknowledge his participation in Nazi military units, which he deemed necessary at the time.

Q: How has this revelation impacted the public and various organizations?

A: The confirmation of Prince Bernhard’s Nazi membership has sparked calls for further investigation into his past from opposition politicians and the country’s main Jewish group. It has also prompted discussions about the significance of his denial until his death and the impact it has had on public perception.

Q: What is the response from the current Dutch king?

A: King Willem-Alexander has expressed understanding of the emotional impact this news may have, particularly on the Jewish community. He has emphasized the importance of confronting the entirety of the past, including its less favorable aspects.