OTTAWA, Ont. — In a controversial turn of events, Canadian parliamentarians are issuing apologies to Jewish communities worldwide after an unfortunate blunder during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit. Lawmakers inadvertently honored a veteran who was accused of belonging to a Nazi division during World War II.

The incident sparked outrage, prompting Canadian Jewish organizations to demand an apology. The veteran, Yaroslav Hunka, was given a standing ovation by members of Parliament following Zelenskyy’s address to Canada’s House of Commons.

House Speaker Anthony Rota introduced Hunka as a Canadian-Ukrainian war hero, but it later came to light that Hunka had fought with the First Ukrainian Division, also known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, which served under the command of the Nazis. Jewish advocacy groups, such as the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center and B’nai Brith Canada, condemned the honoring as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

In response to the backlash, Rota issued a statement expressing regret and taking full responsibility for the mistake. He acknowledged that he had become aware of new information that led to his decision to recognize Hunka. Rota clarified that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukrainian delegation, had prior knowledge of his intentions.

Meanwhile, Conservative opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the error, demanding an apology and urging Trudeau to accept responsibility rather than shifting blame. The prime minister’s office clarified that they had not been informed or consulted about the recognition or invitation from the speaker’s office.

The incident quickly garnered attention from Russian state-controlled media, leading the Russian embassy in Canada to assert that the honoring was disrespectful to the memory of those who fought against Nazism in WWII.

The timing of the controversy was particularly notable, as it coincided with Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement marking the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. The incident has highlighted the importance of sensitivity and thorough research when recognizing veterans, ensuring that their backgrounds align with shared values of justice and humanity.