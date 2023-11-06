The recent confirmation of Prince Bernhard’s Nazi party membership card by the Dutch government has sent shockwaves through the nation. For decades, Bernhard, the prince consort, vehemently denied any association with Adolf Hitler’s NSDAP political party. However, historians always suspected otherwise. Now, with tangible evidence at hand, the truth is undeniable.

Gone are the days of speculating and questioning Bernhard’s involvement. The discovery of the membership card sheds new light on the prince’s past and his role during World War Two. The card, preserved until his death, proves that his association with the Nazi party during the years 1933 to 1936 was far more consequential than he admitted.

Former head of the palace archives, Flip Maarschalkerweerd, made the groundbreaking discovery during an inventory of the prince’s belongings after his passing. Alongside the card, Maarschalkerweerd also found a note from a US military administrator in Germany, Lucius Clay, expressing his intention to destroy the card but ultimately allowing Bernhard to decide its fate. These revelations cast the prince’s past in a new, troubling light.

The impact of this revelation extends beyond mere historical curiosity. The prince’s denials and misleading statements have deeply affected those who collaborated with him in the Dutch resistance and celebrated the country’s liberation alongside him. The truth has now shattered their trust and given rise to feelings of betrayal.

In response to the disclosure, the Dutch royal house swiftly acknowledged the card’s authenticity, underscoring the importance of independent research and understanding the full historical context. Calls for further investigation have been made by political parties and Jewish groups alike, pressing for a thorough examination of Prince Bernhard’s actions and his role during the war. This revelation has once again thrust Dutch history into the spotlight, forcing the nation to confront painful truths.

Ultimately, this discovery serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact historical events can have on a nation’s psyche. The Netherlands must reckon with this dark chapter of its past, not only to gain a deeper understanding of its history but also to ensure that future generations learn from the mistakes of the past. Prince Bernhard’s Nazi party membership may have been hidden for decades, but its repercussions continue to reverberate throughout Dutch society today.