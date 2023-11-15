Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister Makes Triumphant Return, Igniting Political Speculation

Pakistan witnessed a momentous event as Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, made a grand return to the country after spending time in self-imposed exile. The city of Lahore welcomed him with enthusiastic crowds, fueling rumors of a potential political comeback. This development comes just as Pakistan prepares for a crucial general election and amidst the incarceration of his main political rival, Imran Khan, on charges of leaking state secrets.

Over the past year, Pakistan’s economy has faced significant challenges, experiencing a sharp slowdown, according to the World Bank. The nation has also grappled with political instability exacerbated by a rise in militant attacks. As fans cheered his return, Sharif expressed his intention to serve the nation, emphasizing his desire to witness Pakistan’s prosperity.

Sharif’s return follows his conviction on corruption charges in 2018, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence. However, he was allowed to travel to London for medical treatment the following year. Despite being declared a fugitive later on, a recent court ruling granted him temporary protection from arrest, setting the stage for his return to Pakistan.

Amidst the anticipation of Sharif’s potential political comeback, the presence of his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, adds complexity to the situation. Shehbaz held the position of prime minister until his government was dissolved in August, and he has faced widespread criticism for his role in Pakistan’s economic crisis.

Nonetheless, Sharif’s supporters remain confident that he will be eligible to run in the upcoming election, despite his corruption conviction. Both Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were found guilty in the same case concerning illicit financing of overseas real estate properties. Sharif’s lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, expressed optimism that the conviction would be overturned.

In contrast to Sharif’s orchestrated return, Imran Khan’s legal and political difficulties have deepened, unsettling his supporters. Khan was removed from his position as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last year and has since fallen out of favor with Pakistan’s influential military generals, who hold significant influence over the country’s politics. Numerous political aides and party members have resigned, citing military pressure.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, competes directly with Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for the same voter base. The outcome of the election may pivot on the results in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province where Lahore is situated. Historically, Lahore has been a stronghold for Sharif’s party, but Khan has made significant strides there.

Sharif may perceive an opportunity to regain support in Punjab, even though his political career has entailed conflicts with the military spanning several decades. However, analysts caution that Khan maintains popularity, and Pakistan’s economic challenges extend far beyond the influence of any single politician.

