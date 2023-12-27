Navy Employs Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles to Counter Iranian-Backed Threat

The United States Navy has taken decisive action in the Red Sea by employing anti-ship ballistic missiles to neutralize incoming missiles supplied to the Yemen-based Houthis by Iran. This marked a significant escalation in the region, according to a senior defense official.

In a game-changing maneuver, the Navy successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis. This was the first instance of utilizing anti-ship ballistic missiles to intercept incoming ballistic missiles.

The operation involved various naval assets, including the USS Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. Over the course of 12 hours, they managed to intercept and destroy 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack missiles.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have ramped up their attacks, launching nearly 100 drones, many of which have been shot down. They have targeted more than 21 international vessels in the Red Sea, causing significant disruptions to global shipping.

The escalating tensions between Iran-backed Houthis and the United States cannot be viewed in isolation. Iran has been claiming to develop “smart” cruise missiles for its navy arsenal. This development raises concerns about the future of maritime security in the region.

The safety of commercial ships has also been compromised. The Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) reported an attack on their container ship, MSC United VIII, while en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. Fortunately, no crew members were injured, and the vessel’s assessment is currently underway. However, the incident highlights the need to prioritize the safety of seafarers.

These attacks have prompted major shipping companies to reroute their vessels around Africa, avoiding the Red Sea altogether. This diversion adds unnecessary costs and delays to their operations.

The engagement in the Red Sea follows an attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraq, where three U.S. service members were injured. The attack was carried out by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group. In response, the United States conducted airstrikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and their affiliates in Iraq.

It is crucial to monitor the evolving situation closely, as the actions of Iran-backed groups continue to pose a threat not only to the United States but also to regional stability. The use of anti-ship ballistic missiles by the U.S. Navy demonstrates their commitment to defending their interests and protecting international waters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are anti-ship ballistic missiles?

Anti-ship ballistic missiles are specifically designed to target and destroy ships at sea. They possess the capability to counter incoming ballistic missiles and effectively neutralize potential threats.

2. Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are a Yemen-based armed group with alleged connections to Iran. They have been involved in a protracted conflict against the Yemeni government and have frequently posed a threat to international shipping in the Red Sea.

3. How does the United States Navy intercept incoming missiles?

The U.S. Navy employs various assets, including advanced missile defense systems and aircraft, to intercept and destroy incoming missiles. In this particular operation, anti-ship ballistic missiles were utilized to counter the ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

