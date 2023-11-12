The Dismissal of USS Howard’s Commander Signals Change in Leadership

The recent dismissal of Commander Kenji Igawa, the commanding officer of the Japan-based destroyer USS Howard, has led to speculation about the reasons behind the Navy’s decision. Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, relieved Igawa of his command on August 19, 2023, citing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

While the Navy did not provide specific details about the incident, it is clear that the decision was not taken lightly. Capt. Edward Angelinas has been appointed as the interim commander of the Howard until a permanent replacement is found. In the meantime, Igawa has been reassigned to the staff of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

The removal of a ship’s commanding officer is a significant event in the Navy and is often a result of a breakdown in leadership or a breach of command responsibility. However, in this case, it is important to note that neither the ship’s executive officer nor its top enlisted adviser were relieved of their duties, suggesting that the issue may be confined to the commanding officer.

Cmdr. Igawa, a Japanese-American commissioned officer, took command of the Howard in December and was commended for his role in overseeing the ship’s operations. His appointment was seen as a significant milestone for Japanese-Americans in the Navy, as he became one of the few commanding officers in a region of crucial strategic importance to the U.S. and the world.

Sources close to Igawa have described him as a dedicated and capable officer, highlighting his previous experiences working in and around Japan. He served as a junior officer aboard the USS Stethem, another Japan-based destroyer, before assuming his role as the commanding officer of the Howard. He also held the position of Japan Desk Chief for the Strategy Plans and Policy Directorate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the news of Igawa’s dismissal spreads, the Navy faces questions about the criteria for relieving commanding officers and the impact it may have on morale within the fleet. The dismissal of Igawa marks at least the fifth removal of a ship commander this year, signaling a concerted effort by the Navy to enforce high standards of leadership and accountability.

The Navy’s decision to relieve Igawa underscores the importance of command responsibility and maintaining confidence in the leadership of its vessels. As the search for a permanent replacement begins, the Navy remains committed to ensuring that those in command possess the necessary skills and capabilities to effectively lead their crews.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Cmdr. Kenji Igawa relieved of his command?

A: The Navy cited a loss of confidence in his ability to command as the reason for his dismissal.

Q: Who will take over as the commander of USS Howard?

A: Capt. Edward Angelinas has been appointed as the interim commander until a permanent replacement is found.

Q: How many ship commanders have been relieved by the Navy this year?

A: Igawa is at least the fifth ship commander to be relieved by the Navy in 2023.

