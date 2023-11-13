New Article: The Navy Takes Action, Changing Commanding Officer of USS Howard

In a recent development, the United States Navy has made the decision to relieve the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Howard. This decision was announced by Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, who expressed a loss of confidence in Cmdr. Kenji Igawa’s ability to effectively command the ship.

Cmdr. Igawa, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004, had previously served as the executive officer of the Howard before assuming the position of commanding officer in December 2022. However, due to the concerns raised, he will now be reassigned to the staff of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet in an administrative role.

In light of this change, Capt. Edward Angelinas, the former commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Robert Smalls, will step in as the temporary commanding officer of the Howard until a permanent replacement is chosen. The Navy has not disclosed any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding this decision.

The USS Howard is an integral part of the Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, and is stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. With its advanced guided-missile capabilities, it plays a vital role in supporting the fleet’s operations and maintaining regional security.

