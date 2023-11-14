US Navy Introduces Unmanned Vessels to Japan, Enhancing Fleet Integration

The US Navy has made a significant stride in its fleet operations by deploying four unmanned ships in Japan for the first time. As part of the Integrated Battle Problem 23.2 exercise, these unmanned surface vessels are being seamlessly integrated into routine fleet operations, without the need for special protocols or additional safety measures. This exercise aims to solidify the role of unmanned vessels in supporting manned ships to carry out their missions in the Pacific.

The Medium-sized Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk, along with the larger Mariner and Ranger, are prototypes for the Navy’s future Large Unmanned Surface Vessel program. They departed from Southern California earlier this summer and arrived at Yokosuka, the headquarters of U.S. 7th Fleet, this week. Throughout their journey, these unmanned vessels interacted and collaborated with various ships, including the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group during the Large Scale Exercise 23. They also engaged with Japan-based commands such as Destroyer Squadrons 7 and 15, Task Force 76, and III Marine Expeditionary Force. This exercise provided an opportunity for the USV Division 1 staff to embark on these ships and actively participate in mission planning and operations.

Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, the USV Division 1 commander, acknowledged the challenges that arise when integrating new technology into established tactics, techniques, and procedures. However, he emphasized the importance of real-world operations in gaining invaluable fleet feedback and honing operational efficiency. The deployment of these unmanned vessels allowed for more concise and well-thought-out planning, further enhancing fleet capabilities.

During the deployment, the USV Division 1 team faced unique challenges, such as shifting command and control from the maritime operations center in California to afloat command stations. The vessels operated in fully autonomous mode whenever possible, with manned control only required during port operations. To ensure the safety and effectiveness of the unmanned vessels, a master mariner was continuously present to monitor the autonomy software.

Beyond the operational challenges, operating in unfamiliar waters presented a new set of problems for the division staff. While the same procedures were followed, the mindset had to adapt and overcome different problem sets. The team navigated typhoon season with assistance from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and other fleet assets, expanding their operational range further than ever before. This experience proved invaluable in developing maintenance, logistics, and sustained operations in expeditionary or forward-deployed environments.

Although specific details about the payloads were not disclosed, the USVs played a crucial role in enhancing battle space awareness and increasing the accuracy of targeting solutions. These unmanned vessels proved their ability to close kill chains faster and maintain offensive capabilities from longer distances, minimizing risk to manned ships. Moreover, the integration of unmanned vessels allows for more extensive coverage of water space without significantly increasing the number of manned surface combatants.

The deployment of these unmanned ships in Japan marks a significant milestone for the US Navy. It showcases the Navy’s commitment to embracing emerging technologies and integrating them seamlessly into fleet operations. As the Navy looks towards a large-scale deployment of unmanned vessels, the lessons learned during this exercise will undoubtedly shape the future of naval warfare.

