Navy Bolsters Monitoring Measures Amid Rising Ship Attacks

The recent surge in drone strikes on commercial ships bound for India, coupled with increased attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, has prompted the defense ministry to strengthen maritime surveillance. Task groups comprising destroyers and a frigate have been deployed by the Indian Navy in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Central & North Arabian Sea to safeguard national commercial assets and interests. Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has issued directives to enhance security measures and maintain a vigilant watch for any suspicious activities in the Arabian Sea region.

A Singapore-flagged vessel, the Maersk Hangzhou, owned by Denmark, recently came under ballistic missile attacks in the Red Sea from four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The US Central Command (Centcom) reported that the US Navy successfully defended the ship and its helicopters by engaging and sinking three of the four attacking boats. In response to the attack, Maersk has temporarily suspended all sailings through the Red Sea for 48 hours.

The growing number of merchant ship attacks has disrupted global trade, leading major shipping companies to opt for the longer and more expensive route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal. The Red Sea serves as the entryway for ships utilizing the Suez Canal, which channels approximately 12% of global trade and plays a vital role in the movement of goods between Asia and Europe.

According to the defense ministry, the Indian Navy has significantly bolstered its maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/North Arabian Sea, along with increased force levels. Task groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to conduct maritime security operations and provide assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incidents. The Navy has deployed its INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, and INS Visakhapatnam in the Arabian Sea region.

