In a recent article, Russian politician Alexei Navalny reflects on the era of the 90s and the profound impact it had on the fate of Russia. Navalny’s candid confession revolves around the theme of hatred, not directed towards individuals, but towards those who squandered the historic chance that the country had during this pivotal period.

Navalny laments the missed opportunities of the 90s, which he believes paved the way for the emergence of “bad Putin” and the current regime. He criticizes the corrupt family, including Boris Yeltsin, Tatyana Dyachenko, Valentin Yumashev, and Anatoly Chubais, who he holds responsible for setting Putin in power. Navalny also reflects on the flawed constitutional framework that granted the president near-monarchical powers.

Looking back, Navalny sees the 90s as a time when Russia exchanged its European future for the lavish lifestyles of the elite. He points out the greed and self-interests of the so-called reformers who profited immensely while the country suffered. Navalny highlights the alarming disparity between the wealth accumulated by these ministers and their alleged dedication to public service.

Navalny argues that the consequences of this missed opportunity in the 90s have had far-reaching implications. He attributes the current state of affairs, where deception, censorship, and a lack of accountability prevail, to the choices made during that time. Navalny emphasizes that Putin’s ascent to power was not solely due to his actions in 2011 but rather the result of a systemic failure that began with the supposed democrats of the 90s.

The article concludes with Navalny comparing Putin’s FSB officers to a goat let loose in a cabbage warehouse, consuming everything in sight. Although Navalny expresses his dislike for the goat, he reserves his deepest hatred for those who allowed it free rein. He believes that only through acknowledging the mistakes of the past can Russia hope to create a better future.

While Navalny’s perspective may be controversial, it provides an important reminder of the complex and turbulent history that shapes Russia’s present-day reality. Understanding the choices and actions of the past is crucial for any country seeking to forge a path towards lasting progress.