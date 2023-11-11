Critical Funding Needed for Rainforest Conservation as World Leaders Gather in Belém

World leaders and environmental activists have converged in Belém, Brazil, for a major environmental summit to address the urgent need for funding to protect the world’s remaining tropical rainforests. The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has called on developed nations to fulfill their responsibility and provide financial support for rainforest conservation.

In passionate remarks to journalists, Lula emphasized that the issue at hand was larger than any specific country’s needs. “It’s not Brazil that needs money. It’s not Colombia that needs money. It’s not Venezuela. It’s nature,” he asserted. Lula further emphasized that it is nature itself that requires financial resources and financing to ensure its survival.

Leaders of rainforest nations, including Brazil, Indonesia, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have united in demanding not just adequate financial support, but also a greater say in the allocation and spending of climate financing. These countries are home to over half of the world’s primary tropical forests, which play a crucial role in mitigating climate change.

In a joint declaration titled “United For Our Forests,” the governments of these nations reiterated their commitment to reducing deforestation while seeking a balance between economic development and environmental protection. They also expressed disappointment at the failure of developed nations to meet their mitigation targets and deliver on a pledge to provide $100 billion in annual climate financing. The declaration calls for this amount to be increased to $200 billion by 2030.

President Lula conveyed a clear message to the rich nations ahead of the upcoming Cop28 summit in Dubai, urging them to prioritize investments in rainforest preservation. He emphasized the importance of supporting not only the trees and canopy but also the communities living beneath them. Lula highlighted the need to ensure decent living conditions, education, and employment opportunities for those who depend on the forest for their livelihoods.

As the summit concluded, Lula’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis and protecting the Amazon became evident. He pledged to combat criminal activities that have plagued the region, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and organized crime. Lula’s government aims to uproot these nefarious enterprises that flourished under previous administrations, which dismantled environmental and Indigenous protections.

The Amazon region, encompassing countries like Bolivia, faces significant challenges in combating deforestation. While deforestation rates have declined by 42.5% during Lula’s tenure in Brazil, Bolivia currently experiences an alarming increase in deforestation in its Amazonian territories. Efforts to include specific deforestation targets in the joint declaration faced opposition from Bolivia, hindering a united commitment to halt deforestation by 2030.

Addressing reporters, President Lula affirmed his administration’s resolute stance in tackling the climate crisis and advancing rainforest conservation. Denying the severity of the climate crisis is, in his words, “nothing more than foolishness.” He emphasized that valuing the forest requires offering dignity and uplifting the lives of the nearly 50 million people living in the Amazon.

As world leaders and activists depart from Belém, the urgent need for critical funding to safeguard rainforests remains at the forefront of the global agenda. The challenge lies in ensuring that financial resources are allocated wisely, with a clear focus on protecting nature, empowering local communities, and combatting criminal activities that threaten the Amazon’s future.

