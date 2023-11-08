Corruption and Neglect: The Tragic Consequences of Failing Infrastructure in Derna

The recent devastation caused by Storm Daniel in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has brought to light the dire state of the country’s infrastructure. With a death toll of over 6,000 and possibly even higher, the destruction caused by the storm has exposed years of corruption, poor maintenance, and political infighting that have left Libya ill-equipped to handle such disasters.

While some may attribute the catastrophic flooding to a natural disaster, experts argue that it is the result of a systemic failure. Claudia Gazzini, a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group, highlights the lack of development budget and allocation for long-term projects, which has hindered infrastructure improvements. The ongoing political turmoil in Libya has also contributed to a lack of focus on vital infrastructure.

One concrete example of this neglect is the failure of the dams in Derna. Despite warnings from researchers at Omar Al-Mukhtar University about the high potential for flood risk, no action was taken. Deputy Mayor Ahmed Madroud revealed that the dams had not been properly maintained since 2002, spanning multiple administrations that failed to prioritize infrastructure upkeep.

The city of Derna itself has faced significant challenges in recent years, including occupation by extremist groups and a brutal siege led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The cycle of violence has left scars on the city, with authorities failing to invest in major rebuilding efforts. Hani Shennib, president of the National Council on US Libya Relations, emphasizes the prolonged neglect of Derna and the lack of attention from government officials.

While local authorities have faced criticism for their planning and response to the storm, the root of the problem lies in the larger issues of corruption and financial mismanagement. The dismantling of public infrastructure and the diversion of resources for personal gain have further worsened the state of Libya’s infrastructure.

It is clear that the tragedy in Derna is a result of years of negligence and a systemic failure to invest in essential infrastructure. Addressing these issues requires not only immediate action to rebuild and strengthen infrastructure in affected areas but also a long-term commitment to combating corruption and improving governance. Without these fundamental changes, Libya will remain vulnerable to future disasters and continue to suffer the devastating consequences.