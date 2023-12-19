Germany Deploys Troops to Lithuania, Putting Pressure on NATO Allies

As Germany takes the proactive step of deploying troops to Lithuania in an effort to protect the territory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the pressure is mounting on other alliance members, including the U.K., to follow suit. The decision by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence to station a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania sends a resolute message of solidarity with NATO partners and a strong deterrent signal to Russia.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for nearly two years, continues to pose a significant challenge. While Russia has gained control over a substantial portion of Ukrainian territory, it has not achieved all of its objectives. With Ukraine’s counteroffensive slowing down due to the harsh winter conditions, experts predict that the stalemate will persist.

Benjamin Tallis, a senior research fellow for the German Society of Foreign Policy, emphasizes the added pressure that Germany’s deployment puts on NATO and the U.K., suggesting that the U.K. and Canada should also consider permanently stationing full brigades in Estonia and Latvia. A more robust commitment from alliance members is needed to bolster NATO’s defense capabilities and eliminate any weak links in the chain.

Edward Hunter Christie, a senior research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, echoes Tallis’ sentiment, praising Germany’s decision to deploy a full brigade to Lithuania. Hunter Christie suggests that the U.K. should match this commitment in Estonia, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among Germany, Canada, and the U.K.

Prior to Germany’s deployment announcement, NATO had already increased its military presence in the eastern part of the alliance territory in response to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. The organization reinforced existing battlegroups and established four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. Currently, there are eight multinational battlegroups led by the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and the United States in the eastern territory of NATO.

In addition to deploying troops to Lithuania, Germany was also called upon to provide its Leopard 2 tanks to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. While the situation continues to unfold, Germany’s decision to contribute both troops and military equipment underscores the commitment of NATO allies to deterring further aggression in the region.

