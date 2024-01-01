In a shocking turn of events, Ukraine experienced a devastating air attack by Russian forces, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction. This onslaught, which took place on December 28-29, involved a combination of hypersonic missiles, drones, and other missiles that targeted military and civilian sites across the country, including the capital city of Kyiv. This is being considered as the largest bombardment in the 22-month-long invasion.

The Ukrainian officials reported that at least 30 people lost their lives, and more than 160 individuals sustained injuries in the attack. The casualties were reported in various cities, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his video message, expressed his condolences and mentioned that search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing.

The attack resulted in the destruction or damage of over 100 private houses, 45 high-rise buildings, schools, churches, hospitals, and other commercial and warehouse premises. The extent of the destruction demonstrates the ruthless nature of the assault. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for international attention to this act of terror, emphasizing the need for a collective response.

The Ukrainian defense officials, including President Zelenskiy, labeled this attack as the worst since the full-scale invasion by Russia began in February 2022. The United Nations Security Council convened urgently to discuss the situation, with Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari describing the attack as “appalling.” It is important to note that international humanitarian law strictly prohibits attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.

President Joe Biden, in his response, condemned the assault, emphasizing that it was the largest aerial assault since the war began. He noted that Russia utilized drones and missiles, including hypersonic missiles, to target cities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine. President Biden urged Congress to take immediate action to provide essential weapons and air-defense systems to Ukraine to safeguard its people.

Ukraine has faced continuous aggression from Russian forces, and this attack further highlights the dire situation. The survival of Ukraine largely depends on the bravery and determination of its soldiers, who have been tirelessly serving on the front lines. President Zelenskiy personally visited the town of Avdiyivka, a heavily targeted area, to witness the impact of these attacks.

In response to the attack, Russia accused Ukraine of firing U.S.-made missiles into its southern region of Belgorod. This exchange of attacks further escalates the tension between the two nations.

International allies, such as the European Union, have condemned the Russian attacks, emphasizing their solidarity with Ukraine. France, in particular, denounced Russia’s “strategy of terror” aimed at undermining Ukrainian resilience. Despite these condemnations, Russia continues to deny targeting civilians, despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

As Ukraine grapples with the aftermath of this unprecedented assault, it is crucial for the international community to respond effectively and provide necessary support to Ukraine. The lives of innocent civilians are at stake, and it is imperative to hold those responsible for these acts of aggression accountable.

