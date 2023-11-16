NATO to Adopt Upgraded Boeing 737 Jets for Enhanced Surveillance

NATO has revealed its plans to replace its aging fleet of AWACS surveillance planes, which have been in service since the Cold War, with an advanced version of the Boeing 737 commercial jet. The alliance announced the decision on Wednesday, indicating that the deal is expected to be worth billions of euros.

The AWACS jets, known as Airborne Warning and Control System, have served as NATO’s “eyes in the sky” since 1982. These aircraft are equipped with distinctive radomes on their backs, acting as flying radar towers. With their rotating radar technology, the current modified Boeing 707 jets can detect aircraft at distances exceeding 400 kilometers (250 miles). Additionally, they have the capacity to monitor an extensive area of about 300,000 square kilometers (115,000 square miles), equivalent to the size of Poland. The existing fleet is also capable of identifying ground targets such as ships.

To replace the outdated AWACS jets, NATO intends to procure six Boeing E-7 A Wedgetail planes. The contract for these upgraded aircraft is expected to be signed in 2024, with the first jet ready for operational duty by 2031. The decision to opt for only six Wedgetail jets instead of the existing 14 AWACS planes was not explicitly explained. However, NATO has emphasized that the new aircraft will offer improved capabilities albeit at a higher cost.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his appreciation for the investment in high-end technology, stating that surveillance and control aircraft are vital for the collective defense of the alliance. Stoltenberg commented, “This investment in state-of-the-art technology shows the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation as we continue to adapt to a more unstable world.”

Apart from NATO, the United States, Britain, and Turkey either currently operate or have plans to utilize the Wedgetail jets. The AWACS fleet, stationed at the Geilenkirchen airbase in Germany, has played a significant role in NATO surveillance missions along the eastern flank of the alliance, particularly following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. In previous years, these aircraft have supported NATO operations in the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Iraq, as well as participated in events like the 2006 World Cup in Germany and various summit meetings.

During conflicts, the AWACS planes serve not only as radar providers for allied fighter jets, ships, and command centers but also as navigational aids, directing NATO combat jets to their designated targets. Notably, this fleet of aircraft is one of the few assets owned by NATO itself and is operated by multinational crews from 19 of the 31 allied nations.

FAQs:

What does AWACS stand for?

AWACS stands for Airborne Warning and Control System.

What are radomes?

Radomes are protective enclosures that house radar equipment, allowing radar signals to pass through while safeguarding the sensitive equipment from external elements.

What is the function of NATO’s AWACS fleet?

NATO’s AWACS fleet serves as a surveillance and control system, providing crucial monitoring capabilities for the alliance’s collective defense.

