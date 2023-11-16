NATO Deploys Advanced Underwater Drones to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

NATO, in collaboration with fourteen alliance members and Sweden, has commenced extensive testing of cutting-edge sea drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). These drones are specifically designed to identify potential threats near vital underwater infrastructure. Lt. Gen. Hans-Werner Wiermann, the head of NATO’s undersea infrastructure protection division, stated that these drones have the capability to emit a deterrence signal to any adversary, including Russia. This initiative aims to enhance NATO’s ability to counter hostile activities and safeguard underwater installations.

Spanning over 12 days off the coast of Portugal, the exercises called Dynamic Messenger 23 and Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS 23) bring together more than 2,000 military and civilian personnel. The primary objectives of these exercises are to integrate maritime unmanned systems into NATO operations, evaluate new technologies in development, and strengthen collaboration among NATO members.

Bolstering underwater surveillance measures became crucial after the deliberate bombings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea a year ago. These incidents exposed the challenges faced by NATO in deterring attacks and monitoring suspicious activities around critical underwater infrastructure. While there have been suspicions of Russian involvement, NATO has refrained from formally assigning responsibility to any specific nation or organization.

Recent reports indicating the presence of Russian spy ships near NATO infrastructure have raised concerns regarding potential threats to NATO countries. Therefore, NATO remains particularly concerned about safeguarding underwater cables that carry a substantial portion of global internet traffic and around $10 trillion worth of financial transactions daily. Additionally, two-thirds of the world’s oil and gas are transported via sea, often through thousands of miles of pipelines beneath the ocean’s surface, making them vulnerable to threats that are difficult to monitor.

In one exercise during the testing, NATO vessels successfully identified and intercepted a state-sponsored commercial vessel attempting to disrupt underwater network cables. This accomplishment was made possible through the use of fiber-optic sensors installed on the cables, which detected the enemy vessel’s interference. The gathered information was immediately relayed to NATO’s command and control chain, allowing for swift action. A combination of aerial, surface, and underwater drones was deployed to apprehend the threat and escort the suspicious vessel away from the area.

The recent establishment of a maritime command center in the United Kingdom is evidence of NATO’s dedication to defending critical underwater infrastructure. Additionally, NATO has agreed to enhance information sharing systems among alliance members and private sector partners to improve detection and prevention capabilities against infrastructure attacks.

According to Lt. Gen. Wiermann, the Nord Stream explosions significantly impacted pipeline operators, prompting large-scale inspections of approximately 6,000 miles of pipelines. Not only did this pose considerable financial burdens but also illustrated the need for rapid and efficient exchange of information between relevant stakeholders to swiftly detect and respond to suspicious activities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is NATO testing off the coast of Europe?

A: NATO is testing advanced sea drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect suspicious activities near underwater infrastructure.

Q: Who is participating in the NATO exercises?

A: Fourteen members of the NATO alliance, along with Sweden, are participating in the exercises.

Q: What is the purpose of these exercises?

A: The exercises aim to integrate maritime unmanned systems into NATO operations, evaluate new technologies, and foster collaboration among NATO members.

Q: What is the significance of safeguarding underwater infrastructure?

A: Underwater cables carry a significant portion of global internet traffic and financial transactions, while pipelines transport two-thirds of the world’s oil and gas. Protecting these assets is vital for global connectivity and economic stability.

Q: How does NATO plan to address potential threats?

A: By deploying underwater drones with AI capabilities, NATO seeks to swiftly identify and deter adversaries that may pose a risk to critical underwater infrastructure.

Sources:

– NATO: https://www.nato.int/

– Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/