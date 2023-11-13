NATO Suspends Cold War Treaty as Russia Withdraws

NATO announced on Tuesday that it will be suspending the operation of a longstanding security treaty known as the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), following Russia’s formal exit from the agreement. The CFE, signed in 1990 and ratified in 1992, was established during the Cold War era to regulate military forces and equipment near the borders of rival nations.

The suspension of the treaty comes amidst escalating tensions between NATO and Russia, primarily due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. NATO stated that it could not sustain a situation where its member states abide by the treaty while Russia does not. As a result, NATO members will halt their participation in the treaty for an indefinite period.

The decision to suspend the treaty reflects NATO’s concern over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which are viewed as contrary to the objectives of the CFE. Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, several neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, are part of the alliance.

Russia had previously suspended its participation in the CFE in 2007 and announced its intention to completely withdraw in 2015. The finalization of Russia’s exit from the agreement occurred on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the United States and NATO’s expansion efforts for its decision to withdraw, asserting that the CFE in its original form had become detached from reality.

The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war have strained relations between the United States and Russia, resembling the tensions witnessed during the Cold War. Both sides have engaged in a war of words, accusing each other of destabilizing actions.

