NATO Prepares for the Future with Next Generation of Command and Control Aircraft

NATO is taking steps to enhance its situational awareness capabilities with the introduction of its next generation command and control aircraft. This comes as the Alliance’s current fleet of Airborne Warning and Control (AWACS) planes nears retirement. The production of six new Boeing E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is expected to commence in the upcoming years, with the first plane ready for operational use by 2031. Approved by a consortium of Allies, this project represents one of NATO’s most significant capability acquisitions to date.

The importance of surveillance and control aircraft cannot be understated when it comes to NATO’s collective defense efforts. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commends the commitment of Allies to invest in these high-end capabilities, emphasizing that pooling resources allows for the collective purchase and operation of major assets that would otherwise be financially burdensome for individual countries. This investment not only demonstrates the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation but also highlights NATO’s continuous adaptation to an increasingly volatile world.

The E-7 Wedgetail is an advanced aircraft specializing in early warning, situational awareness, and command and control functions. It boasts a powerful radar system that can detect potential threats such as hostile aircraft, missiles, and ships from great distances. Additionally, the Wedgetail has the capability to guide NATO fighter jets towards their targets. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Türkiye are already utilizing or planning to operate the Wedgetail, solidifying its importance in international defense strategies. Built upon a militarized version of the 737 jetliner, this aircraft offers cutting-edge technology to support NATO’s operations.

Since the 1980s, NATO has been operating a fleet of E-3A Airborne Warning and Control (AWACS) aircraft. Based at Geilenkirchen airbase in Germany, these AWACS planes have played a vital role in numerous NATO missions, including the fight against ISIS and operations along NATO’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The E-7 Wedgetail will be stationed primarily at Geilenkirchen and may also operate from various forward locations across Europe. It will be an integral component of NATO’s future surveillance and control initiative, which aims to introduce the next generation of surveillance systems by the mid-2030s.

