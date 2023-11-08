The Impact of Rising Ammunition Prices on NATO’s Defence Spending

A recent meeting of NATO’s chiefs of defence in Oslo revealed a concerning trend in the alliance’s efforts to increase defence spending. Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of NATO’s military committee, explained that the rising prices of equipment and ammunition posed a significant challenge to the effectiveness of increased defence spending.

Bauer emphasized that higher defence expenditure does not necessarily translate into enhanced security for NATO allies. Despite investing more in defence, the alliance cannot guarantee that the increased spending will lead to tangible improvements in security outcomes.

One of the contributing factors to the ammunition price surge is the heightened demand for weapons and equipment since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This demand is not only driven by the rush to supply Kyiv but also by NATO countries building up their own inventories. The shortage of 155mm artillery rounds is a particularly significant concern, as Ukraine has been utilizing up to 10,000 of these shells daily.

Private investment in defence companies was proposed as a potential solution to alleviate the strain of rising ammunition costs. Admiral Bauer argued that long-term stability should outweigh short-term profits when it comes to defence investment. He cited the example of Ukraine, where a substantial portion of the economy evaporated during the early days of the conflict.

While the shortage of ammunition may not directly impact the progress of the counteroffensive in Ukraine, it does hinder the effectiveness and efficiency of NATO’s efforts. Bauer highlighted the dangerous nature of the conflict, with an extensive minefield impeding rapid advancement.

Looking towards the future, NATO is preparing for its largest collective defence drills since the Cold War. In 2024, over 40,000 troops from across the alliance will participate in a drill called Steadfast Defender, taking place in Germany, Poland, and the three Baltic states.

In conclusion, the rising costs of ammunition pose a significant challenge to NATO’s goal of increasing defence spending. It highlights the need for alternative solutions, such as private investment in defence companies, to mitigate the strain on alliance resources. While the shortage of ammunition may not directly hinder progress in Ukraine, it diminishes the efficiency of NATO’s efforts. As the alliance prepares for large-scale drills, it must address the impact of rising prices to ensure its members’ security.