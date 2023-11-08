Stian Jenssen Acknowledges Mistake, Emphasizes Ukraine’s Decision-making Power

Stian Jenssen, the director of the private office of the NATO Secretary General, has retracted comments he made during a panel debate about Ukraine ceding land to gain NATO membership. Acknowledging his mistake, Jenssen clarified that his remark was part of a broader discussion on possible future scenarios in Ukraine, and he regretted phrasing it that way.

The initial statement generated controversy, particularly in Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials vehemently rejecting the notion of territorial compromises for NATO membership. Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential advisor, criticized the concept, asserting that it would undermine democracy, perpetuate the Russian regime, and disregard international law. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently emphasized that Ukraine will not surrender any territory in pursuit of a peace deal.

In a follow-up interview, Jenssen stressed that the ultimate decision lies with Ukraine and reaffirmed the importance of supporting the country in its counteroffensive efforts. While some have expressed impatience with the progress of Ukraine’s territorial recovery, Jenssen injected a note of optimism, highlighting the resilience demonstrated by the Ukrainian forces against a superior adversary. He reminded observers that initial concerns of Ukraine’s rapid collapse have been proven unfounded, and the current focus is on how much territory Ukraine can regain.

It is important to note that Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022. NATO allies have confirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s eventual membership, subject to conditions such as democratic and security sector reforms. Jenssen’s comments should be seen in the context of ongoing discussions and debates surrounding Ukraine’s path towards NATO integration.

Moving forward, it is crucial to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and allow the country to exercise its genuine agency in determining its future, including its relationship with NATO. The focus should remain on providing support and assistance to Ukraine as it contends with the challenges it faces on multiple fronts.