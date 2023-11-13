NATO Secretary-General Urges Readiness for Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has issued a stern warning to Ukraine’s allies, urging them to prepare for a protracted battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin. While expressing a desire for a swift resolution, Stoltenberg emphasized the need to acknowledge that the war in Ukraine will not come to an end in the near future.

Stoltenberg stated, “History has shown that most wars tend to last longer than initially anticipated. As a result, we must arm ourselves with the understanding that we are facing a long-term conflict in Ukraine.”

Addressing the situation, Stoltenberg asserted that the cessation of hostilities by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian forces would result in the collapse of their country. On the other hand, if President Putin and Russia’s military activity ceased, peace might be achievable.

Adding to the urgency, Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s Security Council, emphasized the need for accelerated delivery of modern weaponry by Ukraine’s allies. Danilov argued that any reluctance or delay in providing essential military equipment directly incentivizes the Kremlin to prolong the war.

In response, the Ukrainian military engaged in a counteroffensive, employing drone attacks that targeted Crimea and Moscow. These attacks reportedly caused disruptions to air traffic and led to a fire at an oil depot. Furthermore, Russian missiles allegedly struck an agriculture facility in Ukraine’s Odesa region, as reported by Ukraine’s military.

The International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, is scheduled to hear Russia’s objections to a case brought by Ukraine. The case asserts that Russia’s actions in Ukraine amount to a violation of international law and were unjustified as a means of preventing alleged genocide. The hearings are expected to take place from now until September 27.

