New Wave of Displacement in Nagorno-Karabakh Raises Concerns

Thousands of individuals have been forced to flee from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, causing a new wave of displacement. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” and warned that no Armenian will be left in the region. According to Pashinian’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasarian, over 76,000 people have sought refuge in Armenia, accounting for more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s estimated population.

Armenia has called for concrete action by the international community to address this dire situation. Pashinian emphasized the importance of statements condemning ethnic cleansing, but urged that they be followed by tangible actions. Without concrete intervention, the international community’s condemnation will be seen as mere rhetoric.

Azerbaijan has denied accusations of ethnic cleansing and claims to seek the “reintegration” of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population into Azerbaijan. The country’s Foreign Ministry has called on Armenian residents to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh and become part of a multi-ethnic society.

As the exodus continues, concerns regarding a looming humanitarian crisis grow. The de facto leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanian, has declared that the separatist entity will cease to exist as of January 1. This drastic decision is a result of Azerbaijan’s complete control over the region and the precarious situation faced by its ethnic Armenian residents.

The United States ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has emphasized that ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to stay in their homes if they choose to do so. Ambassador Michael Carpenter has called for safe passage overseen by a neutral third party for those who leave and wish to return.

An international monitoring mission has been suggested to address the growing humanitarian crisis. The United States, along with its allies and partners, is working towards implementing such a mission to provide security in the region. The situation demands urgent attention and action to ensure the safety and well-being of the displaced individuals and to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

FAQs

Q: What is ethnic cleansing?

A: Ethnic cleansing refers to the deliberate and systematic removal or extermination of an ethnic, religious, or racial group from a particular territory.

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. However, it has had a predominantly ethnic Armenian population and has been the subject of a long-standing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Sources:

– Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty: https://www.rferl.org

– AP: https://apnews.com

– AFP: https://www.france24.com

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com