In a recent statement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine’s agency in determining the timing of peace negotiations with Russia. Stoltenberg addressed the controversial remarks made by his chief of staff, downplaying the idea of a land-for-NATO-membership agreement. Instead, he emphasized the importance of military support for Ukraine in achieving a lasting and just peace.

According to Stoltenberg, the pathway to a settlement lies in bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities. “If you want a lasting, just peace, then military support for Ukraine is the way to get there,” he stated during an interview. He further emphasized that it is solely the decision of Ukraine to determine the conditions for negotiations and the acceptable solutions at the negotiating table. NATO’s role, he added, is to provide support to Ukraine in this process.

Stoltenberg’s remarks come after efforts to address the controversy caused by his aide, Stian Jenssen. NATO issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to supporting Ukraine, while Jenssen himself apologized for speaking simplistically and acknowledged his mistake.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has spanned over 18 months, shows no signs of abating. While Ukraine aims to expel the invaders from its borders, Russia seeks to consolidate the territories it has seized. This slow progress has led to questions about the duration of the war and the possibility of a diplomatic trade-off.

However, the notion of handing over territory as part of a peace agreement has faced criticism. Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, dismissed the idea, emphasizing that Crimea and Donbas are integral parts of Ukraine. He argued that the only way to end the war is by upholding international law in these territories.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy also weighed in on the matter, highlighting the risk of military escalation if the war continues. He called for diplomacy, discussions, and talks to achieve a resolution. NATO members, mindful of this risk, have been increasing their military support for Ukraine, supplying modern weaponry such as artillery, missiles, and tanks.

However, there are limitations to the support provided. While NATO has committed to assisting Ukraine in acquiring F-16 fighter jets and training personnel, progress has been slow. Ukrainian spokesperson Yuri Ihnat admitted that it is unlikely that they will be able to defend Ukraine with F-16s in the coming months.

It is clear that Ukraine’s agency in negotiating peace with Russia is crucial. The international community must continue to support Ukraine militarily while respecting its sovereignty over its territories. By focusing on diplomacy and upholding international law, a just and lasting peace in the region can be achieved.

