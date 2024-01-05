New Belgium Jets and Training Personnel Join Ukraine’s F-16 Program

Belgium has recently announced its commitment to support Ukraine’s F-16 pilot training program by sending two fighter jets and a group of training personnel to Denmark. This move comes as part of the collective efforts of various NATO allies to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in its fight against Russian forces.

The two F-16B jets, which are the two-seat trainer versions of the F-16A, will be stationed in Denmark for two eight-week periods between March and September. Alongside the jets, nearly 50 instructors will also be deployed to assist in training Kyiv’s pilots, technicians, and mission planners.

Belgium’s contribution to Ukraine’s F-16 program follows a similar decision made by Norway, which recently announced that it will also send two of its own U.S.-made jets to aid in the training efforts in Denmark. Furthermore, in the coming year, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway are expected to provide Ukraine with dozens of F-16s.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been advocating for the acquisition of F-16s for months before his Western allies reached an agreement to donate the aircraft. According to experts, these jets will significantly enhance Ukraine’s air capabilities and pose a threat to Russia’s air superiority.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry recently announced that the first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed their basic training program in the United Kingdom and will now proceed to training with the F-16s in Denmark. British Defense Ministry officials have stated that the F-16 will play a crucial role in Ukraine’s future air force.

In addition to Denmark and the UK, training for the F-16 program is also taking place in Romania and the United States. However, Ukrainian pilots currently training in the US are not expected to be combat-ready until the summer. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova previously expressed hope that the F-16s would be operational by the end of the spring.

While there have been rumors that Ukraine may have already received its first batch of F-16s, the details surrounding this delivery remain undisclosed. It is possible that Kyiv and its allies desire to surprise Moscow with the deployment of these fighter jets.

Former special adviser to Ukraine’s lead commander General Valery Zaluzhny, Daniel Rice, has emphasized the importance of not prematurely announcing new weapons systems. Rice believes that Russia should only learn of Ukraine’s new capabilities when they are actively deployed in combat.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the significance of the F-16s, stating that they will only serve to prolong the ongoing conflict.

FAQ:

Q: Which country is sending two F-16 jets to Denmark?

A: Belgium is sending two F-16 jets to Denmark.

Q: What is the purpose of this action?

A: Belgium’s F-16 jets and training personnel are intended to support Ukraine’s F-16 pilot training program and enhance Kyiv’s air defense capabilities.

Q: How long will the F-16s and personnel be stationed in Denmark?

A: The F-16s and personnel will be stationed in Denmark for two eight-week periods between March and September.

Q: Which other countries are also contributing to Ukraine’s F-16 program?

A: Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway are expected to provide Ukraine with dozens of F-16s in the coming year.

Q: When will Ukraine’s pilots be combat-ready with the F-16s?

A: Ukrainian pilots currently training in the United States are expected to be combat-ready by the summer.

Q: Has Ukraine already received its first batch of F-16s?

A: There are rumors that Ukraine may have received its first batch of F-16s, but the details remain undisclosed to potentially surprise Moscow’s military.