Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria join forces to secure Black Sea shipping routes

In a collaborative effort to enhance maritime safety and protect vessels navigating the Black Sea, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have come together to sign an important agreement. The agreement focuses on addressing the persistent threat of mines in the region, which emerged as a result of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

The Mine Countermeasures Task Group, established under this agreement, aims to clear the Black Sea from dangerous mines that pose risks to shipping and vital infrastructure. This joint initiative signifies a significant step towards safeguarding ports, communication networks, and key water infrastructure, as highlighted by Atanas Zapryanov, the Deputy Defence Minister of Bulgaria.

The signing ceremony, held in Istanbul, saw the participation of Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar, and Bulgarian Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov. Minister Guler emphasized the importance of the agreement in addressing the threat of mines in the Black Sea, while Minister Zapryanov stressed the potential consequences that go beyond the region, indicating a global concern.

Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, sea mines have posed a considerable risk to the country’s Black Sea export routes. This has had significant implications for Ukraine’s grain shipments, particularly through its main ports on the Danube. The ports of Reni and Izmail have become critical hubs for Ukraine’s grain exports, following Russia’s blockade of its Black Sea ports in conjunction with its withdrawal from a UN-backed agreement allowing safe passage of grain shipments across the Black Sea.

To tackle this pressing issue, each participating country will contribute three minehunting ships, along with a command-control vessel, dedicated to the joint initiative. The coordination and execution of the operation will be overseen by a committee comprised of naval commanders from Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria.

While the present agreement is limited to these three nations, Turkish Defence Minister Guler expressed the possibility of expanding the initiative to include other Black Sea states once the conflict subsides. This signifies an open-minded and inclusive approach, highlighting the shared objective of ensuring safe maritime routes for all nations in the region.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Turkey recently prohibited the transit of two minehunter vessels, donated by Britain to Ukraine, through its waters. This decision was made in accordance with the 1936 Montreux Convention, an international agreement governing wartime passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. Turkey enforced the convention at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, blocking the passage of Russian and Ukrainian ships, while also advising non-Black Sea nations against sending warships.

As the initiative progresses, it is crucial for all relevant parties to continue coordinating their efforts and sharing information to effectively address the mine threat in the Black Sea. By doing so, the participating nations can significantly contribute to the safety and security of maritime transport in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the objective of the agreement between Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria?

The objective of the agreement is to clear the Black Sea from mines and enhance the safety of shipping routes, protecting vital infrastructure.

Q: Why are sea mines a concern in the Black Sea?

Sea mines in the Black Sea pose a significant threat to ships and infrastructure, particularly due to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, which resulted in the deployment of mines in the region.

Q: How will the initiative be executed?

Each participating country will contribute three minehunting ships, along with a command-control vessel, to address the mine threat collectively. The operation will be overseen by a committee comprised of naval commanders from Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Q: Can other Black Sea states join the initiative?

While the initial agreement includes only Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria, there is a possibility of including other Black Sea states once the conflict ends, reflecting an open-minded approach to collaboration.

Q: Why did Turkey prohibit the transit of two minehunter vessels donated by Britain to Ukraine?

Turkey invoked the 1936 Montreux Convention to block the transit of the vessels through its waters. The convention governs the wartime passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and was enforced by Turkey at the start of the Ukraine conflict.