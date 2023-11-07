Two New Tropical Disturbances in Atlantic Being Monitored by National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring the Atlantic for potential tropical disturbances. The first disturbance, named Invest-97-L, is currently located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although the chances of development are currently low, with a 10% chance in the next two days and a 10% chance in the next seven days, the NHC has noted that this system is expected to merge with a larger tropical wave situated to its east.

As the days progress, the likelihood of further development is becoming less likely. However, meteorologists and researchers continue to keep a close eye on this situation. The NHC will provide updates as necessary and will adjust the forecasts accordingly based on the evolving conditions.

In addition to Invest-97-L, a second disturbance near the coast of Africa has caught the attention of the NHC. There is a higher chance of development for this system, with a 60% chance within the next seven days. Environmental conditions seem favorable for gradual development, especially during the latter part of this week. If all goes as expected, a tropical depression could potentially form by the upcoming weekend as it moves westward to west-northwestward at a speed of 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

While tracking these two potential disturbances, the NHC is also currently monitoring Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot. It is important for residents and those living in hurricane-prone areas to stay informed and prepared during this peak hurricane season.