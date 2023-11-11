The recent anti-Israeli riot in Russia’s republic of Dagestan has shed light on the government’s failure to uphold stability in the country, according to several Russian officials and experts. Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region and an important political stronghold for the Kremlin, descended into chaos when hundreds of individuals stormed the main airport in search of rumored Israeli refugees.

The incident, resulting in numerous injuries and detentions, marks yet another significant failure in southern Russia this year, following the Wagner mercenary mutiny in June. Russian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed their concerns over the inability of domestic policy supervisors, special services, and local authorities to prevent such occurrences.

Critics argue that the situation reflects a broader failure on the part of the Kremlin to effectively control the country. President Vladimir Putin, who has yet to comment on the riot, is scheduled to convene a meeting with top officials to discuss the events in Dagestan. However, the Russian government and the Kremlin did not publicly address the situation until the following day, asserting that it was an attempt by foreign adversaries to divide the nation.

The absence of coverage of the riot on state television, the traditional mouthpiece of the regime, has raised eyebrows. The North Caucasus region holds immense symbolism for President Putin, who has waged wars against Chechen separatists and promised to eradicate terrorism in the area. Consequently, the Kremlin has allocated substantial subsidies to the region to improve the well-being of its residents and implemented strict control measures to prevent political or religious unrest.

Although the Russian government prides itself on its peaceful and multi-ethnic federation, researchers argue that loyalty from the North Caucasus republics is a result of pressure and manipulation from Moscow rather than genuine support. It is worth noting that Dagestan was chosen by the Kremlin for Putin’s first public relations trip after a previous mutiny caught security services off guard.

The failure to prevent and properly address the recent riot raises questions about the Russian security services’ communication with President Putin. A Kremlin official with previous security service experience admitted that there might be reluctance to warn the president of potential problems in advance for fear of being alarmist.

Reports of pro-Palestine demonstrations in the North Caucasus have been circulating for weeks, considering the region’s economic difficulties, high unemployment rates, and growing religious sentiments. However, no action was taken by the Kremlin, the State Duma, or the security agencies to address the signals of unrest.

The initial reaction from Dagestani authorities came late, after the riot had already been quelled, further highlighting their lack of effectiveness. Regional leader Sergei Melikov described the incident as a betrayal of Dagestani soldiers fighting in Ukraine and accused Kyiv and the West of attempting to destabilize the situation in the Caucasus.

Another factor that may have fueled the anti-Semitic riot is the perception of favoritism towards Jewry from Putin himself. According to sociologist Alexei Levinson, Putin’s pro-Palestinian stance during the Israeli-Hamas conflict could have sent a signal that Jews were no longer untouchable under the Russian authorities’ protection.

The recent events in Dagestan shed light on the government’s struggle to maintain stability and control, raising concerns about its ability to respond effectively to future crises. As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how the Kremlin will address these challenges and restore confidence in its governance.