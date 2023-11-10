Hezbollah Leader Hosts Hamas and Islamic Jihad Leaders in Lebanon

In a move that has raised concerns in the region, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hosted Hamas terror commander Saleh al-Arouri and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), for a meeting in Lebanon. This meeting is seen as part of the ongoing “Axis of Resistance” that Iran has been promoting. The purpose of the meeting, as stated by pro-Iran media, is to maintain coordination between the terror groups.

The meeting was focused on the ongoing confrontations on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine and the recent events in the Gaza Strip. Nasrallah, Nakhalah, and Arouri discussed strategies to achieve victory against Israel and halt its aggression. They also explored ways to stop Israel’s operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

One significant outcome of the meeting is the agreement to continue coordination and hold follow-up discussions on a daily or permanent basis. This suggests a desire to unify operations on a greater level than in the past. While similar meetings have taken place before attacks on Israel, daily coordination has not been pursued.

Hezbollah also announced the deaths of two more fighters, bringing the death toll to 40 since the start of the conflict. Nasrallah praised these fighters as martyrs on the road to Jerusalem, a term used by Iran in its military drills.

The meeting between Nasrallah, Nakhalah, and Arouri has raised concerns and led to “unprecedented” losses for Israel, according to reports. Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict has deterred Israel from taking decisive action in Gaza.

Saleh al-Arouri, a veteran terrorist involved in the 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israelis, has been at the forefront of these attacks. He is a senior Hamas operative based in Turkey. Nasrallah has met with him and other Hamas leaders in the past.

Since October 7, Iran has mobilized militias in Syria and Iraq to threaten the US, and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have targeted Israel with rockets. In response, the US is deploying more air defenses to the region, and Saudi Arabia has evacuated some personnel from Lebanon. The situation has raised concerns about further escalation.

While this meeting may seem reminiscent of a scene from “The Godfather,” it is a clear indication of the precarious situation in the region. The unity and coordination between these terror groups pose a significant threat to stability and peace. The international community must remain vigilant and take necessary measures to combat terrorism effectively.

