Jailed Iranian Nobel Laureate Initiates Hunger Strike

In a courageous act of protest, Narges Mohammadi, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, has embarked on a hunger strike after being denied medical care and challenging Iran’s mandatory hijab law. Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist, requires urgent treatment for heart and lung conditions, which has been obstructed by a prosecutor refusing her transfer to a hospital.

The denial of medical care to sick inmates and the imposition of ‘death’ or ‘mandatory hijab’ for Iranian women are the focal points of Mohammadi’s hunger strike. Despite numerous appeals to prison officials and the judiciary, her transfer to the heart and lung center has been consistently opposed. The situation has prompted grave concern from Berit Reiss-Andersen, the Chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Iranian judiciary and prison authorities have not yet provided a response to these developments. Mohammadi’s family received a message from Evin Prison in Tehran, notorious for its treatment of detainees, notifying them of her hunger strike. The announcement comes as a display of her unwavering determination to challenge the treatment of prisoners and the oppression of women in Iran.

The conditions within Evin Prison have come under scrutiny recently. Previously, female inmates staged a two-day protest within the prison, urging authorities to transfer Mohammadi to receive medical treatment. Regrettably, the prison warden cited orders from higher authorities, prohibiting her transfer to the heart hospital without a headscarf.

Narges Mohammadi, also the vice-president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, currently serves a 10-year prison term. Her unwarranted arrest and subsequent convictions have resulted in a staggering cumulative sentence of 31 years in prison. In addition, she faces the prospect of enduring 154 lashes as part of her sentence.

The mandatory hijab law in Iran stems from the nation’s interpretation of Sharia law, which mandates that women must cover their hair with a headscarf and wear loose-fitting clothing to conceal their figures. However, this oppressive law has faced heavy resistance in recent years. The death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in custody for allegedly wearing an “improper” hijab, sparked widespread protests across Iran in September 2022. Numerous women and girls have openly defied the clerical establishment, burning their headscarves or abandoning the practice of covering their hair altogether.

In a poignant letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Narges Mohammadi highlighted the compulsory hijab as a tool of control and repression that sustains Iran’s authoritarian religious regime. Her hunger strike is an act of defiance that seeks to bring attention to the plight of not only herself but also countless individuals who face similar mistreatment within Iran’s prisons.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Why is Narges Mohammadi on a hunger strike?

– Narges Mohammadi is on a hunger strike to protest Iran’s denial of medical care to her and other inmates, as well as the mandatory hijab law.

2. What are the conditions she requires medical treatment for?

– Narges Mohammadi requires urgent medical treatment for heart and lung conditions.

3. How long has she been in prison?

– Narges Mohammadi is currently serving a 10-year prison term.

4. What is Iran’s mandatory hijab law?

– Iran’s mandatory hijab law dictates that women must cover their hair with a headscarf and wear loose-fitting clothing.

5. Why are women in Iran protesting against the mandatory hijab?

– Women in Iran are protesting against the mandatory hijab as they view it as a symbol of control and repression imposed by the authoritarian religious regime.