The Power of Solidarity: Hunger Strike for Religious Freedom

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, renowned for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran, will embark on a hunger strike from her prison cell in solidarity with the Baha’i religious minority. As the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Mohammadi’s absence only amplifies her dedication to advocating for the rights of marginalized groups.

The Baha’i community, Iran’s largest religious minority, faces discrimination across various sectors of society. In a powerful show of support, Mohammadi will refrain from eating, aligning herself with the two jailed leaders of the Baha’i community, Mahvash Sabet and Fariba Kamalabadi, who have already initiated their hunger strike.

Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, shared that his wife made the decision to commence her hunger strike on the day she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, hoping to draw attention to the plight of the Baha’i religious minority. By shedding light on their struggle, Mohammadi believes their cause will gain the global recognition it deserves.

This act of solidarity is not a solitary display of Mohammadi’s determination. Throughout her life, she has fearlessly fought against the oppressive regime in Iran, resulting in numerous arrests, harsh sentences, and relentless persecution. Despite facing immense hardships, Mohammadi remains committed to her mission of championing the rights of women and the promotion of freedom.

As Mohammadi’s family and supporters gather to represent her at the Nobel ceremony, her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, will stand in her place. Living in exile in France since 2015, they have not seen their mother for nearly a decade. The uncertainty of whether they will ever be reunited with her weighs heavily on their hearts. While Ali maintains a strong sense of optimism, Kiana’s doubts loom large, recognizing that the Iranian authorities may further restrict Mohammadi’s freedom due to the added attention of the Nobel prize.

Ali echoes his mother’s unwavering determination, believing firmly in their ultimate victory. He asserts, “victory is not easy but it is certain.” At the prestigious Nobel ceremony, Ali and Kiana will deliver a speech penned by their mother, smuggled out of her prison cell, further amplifying the urgency of their cause.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Narges Mohammadi?

A: Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate renowned for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

Q: Why is Narges Mohammadi going on a hunger strike?

A: Narges Mohammadi is embarking on a hunger strike in solidarity with the Baha’i religious minority, rallying support for their cause.

Q: What is the Baha’i religious minority?

A: The Baha’i community is the largest religious minority in Iran and faces discrimination in various aspects of society.

Q: Why is Narges Mohammadi not present at the Nobel ceremony?

A: Narges Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran, which prevents her from attending the Nobel ceremony in Oslo.

Q: What role will Mohammadi’s children play at the Nobel ceremony?

A: Mohammadi’s 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, will represent their mother at the Nobel ceremony and deliver a speech on her behalf.