Frequently Asked Questions about FT.com Trial Subscriptions

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com. This includes everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Meanwhile, Premium Digital grants access to our premier business column called Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting. You can compare Standard and Premium Digital here: [link to comparison].

What happens at the end of my trial?

If no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change the plan you will roll onto at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows you to make cost-effective decisions based on your needs.

For those looking for cost savings, you can change your plan online and opt to pay annually at the end of the trial. By doing so, you will retain your premium access and enjoy a 20% discount.

Alternatively, you may also choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. This option fulfills the needs of many users with its robust journalistic offering. You can compare Standard and Premium Digital here: [link to comparison].

Any changes made to your subscription will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for 4 weeks regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you decide to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

At FT.com, we support various forms of payment, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the option that best suits your convenience.

Please note that this FAQ provides general information about FT.com trial subscriptions. For more specific details and assistance, we recommend visiting the FT.com website or contacting their customer support.