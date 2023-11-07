The Central Bank of Nigeria Implements Measures to Address Currency Speculation

The recent depreciation of the naira in the parallel market has prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take action against currency speculators. In a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, discussed the bank’s efforts to stabilize the naira and prevent further economic turmoil. While specific details of the intervention measures were not disclosed, Shonubi emphasized that speculators would face potential losses as a result of these actions.

The CBN’s primary objective is to create a more efficient and reasonable operating environment that minimizes the negative impact on average Nigerians. President Tinubu expressed concern about how these developments in the foreign exchange market affect the lives of citizens, as many local activities are still tied to exchange rates in the parallel market.

Shonubi assured President Tinubu that the CBN is taking decisive steps to address the concerns raised. He believes that the measures being implemented will yield positive outcomes within a few days. The CBN aims to improve supply and liquidity in the market, stabilize the exchange rates, and reduce speculative demand.

To further tackle the issue, the CBN has also issued a circular to all authorized dealers, international money transfer operators, and the general public. This circular places limits on the exchange rate for naira payout of Diaspora remittances, setting a range of -2.5% to +2.5% of the previous day’s average rate on the Investors’ and Exporters’ window. Banks and money transfer operators are required to strictly comply with these limits.

While the naira has faced significant challenges in recent times, the CBN is determined to protect the currency and ensure a stable economic environment. By implementing these intervention measures and placing restrictions on currency exchange, the CBN aims to curb currency speculation and promote financial stability.