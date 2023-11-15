Mass Exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh: A Desperate Search for Safety

The dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a mass exodus of Armenians seeking safety and fleeing the conflict-ridden region. People are desperate to escape the violence, finding any means possible to reach the safety of neighboring areas like Kornidzor or Goris in Armenia. The alarming sight of cars, tractors, and trucks packed with belongings and people trying to leave tells a story of fear and uncertainty.

Families, with children in tow, are making treacherous journeys that can last for more than 24 hours. Hunger, exhaustion, and trauma have become common experiences for those fleeing the conflict. Grandmother of four, Narine Shakaryan, recounts the difficult journey her family endured, with hungry and tearful children, highlighting the desperation felt by many.

The province of Syunik, once a serene industrial hub, has now become the epicenter of the mass exodus. Thousands have already sought refuge there, overwhelming the region. Kornidzor serves as the first stop for refugees, where they are welcomed and registered in four white tents manned by volunteers. Those with relatives in other parts of Armenia, such as the capital, Yerevan, try to reunite with their loved ones. Others are provided accommodation in hotels in Goris, where they are temporarily relocated.

However, before continuing their journey through Armenia, all refugees must undergo essential health checks. The emotional toll of the conflict is evident as individuals like Valeri Hayrapetryan, visibly distressed, seek medical assistance. Though offered food and water, Hayrapetryan directs the aid towards families with children, highlighting their immediate needs. Amid tears and determination, he eventually boards a bus headed towards Goris.

The number of ethnic Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh this month alone has already surpassed 65,000. The figures paint a grim picture of the escalating crisis. It is crucial to remember that behind these numbers are individuals, families, and communities whose lives have been upended by violence and displacement.

While many refugees are hesitant to share their stories with reporters, some, like Hayrapetryan, offer their testimonies. They express gratitude towards the Russian peacekeepers who have provided shelter, food, and transportation. The traumatic experiences endured by children are a common theme, with nights of storms and thunder exacerbating their fears. One mother shares the heartbreaking reality that they did not escape to live but merely to survive, as her daughter wakes up in terror, predicting a similar fate for their new temporary home.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan predicts an influx of more refugees in the days to come, as the conflict shows no sign of abating. Widespread concern and anxiety grip the friends and relatives of those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, as communication becomes increasingly challenging. The uncertainty surrounding the safety of loved ones remains a constant source of distress.

In the face of such adversity, some refugees are already contemplating their future plans. Emigration to Russia is seen as a viable option, offering a fresh start away from the immediate threat of the Azerbaijanis. It is a testament to the enduring resilience and determination of those affected by this conflict, who refuse to succumb to despair.

It is essential to recognize the urgency and severity of the situation unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh. The continued mass exodus and escalating displacement demand immediate attention and support from the global community.

