Nagorno-Karabakh Faces an Uncertain Future Following Azerbaijan’s Victory

After a series of difficult battles between Azerbaijan and the self-declared republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the region is now facing a significant turning point. Amidst its defeat, the president of Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve state institutions, leading to the eventual disappearance of the republic by 2024.

The recent victory of Azerbaijan has resulted in a massive exodus of ethnic Armenians who have been residing in Nagorno-Karabakh. This marks the end of a decades-long conflict that has plagued the region.

President Shahramanyan’s decree mandates the dissolution of all institutions and organizations in the Republic of Artsakh, despite its lack of international recognition. The announcement, shared on Facebook by the Artsakh government, states, “The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases its existence.” The decision is attributed to the challenging military and political circumstances currently faced by the region.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh concluded after a 24-hour campaign and a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement. As part of the ceasefire, Karabakh’s armed forces disbanded. However, the Azerbaijani presidency insisted that the Artsakh government must also dissolve itself. They warned that failure to comply would result in a continuation of the offensive “until the end.”

The presidential decree additionally calls for Azerbaijan to ensure the unhindered passage of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including militants who have surrendered their weapons, along with their belongings and transportation, through the Lachin corridor.

Nagorno-Karabakh, embedded within the borders of Azerbaijan, has maintained its autonomy and self-governance for several decades. Following Azerbaijan’s swift and decisive offensive, which claimed the lives of at least 200 individuals and injured countless others, Baku announced the region was under its control. This event seemingly brought an end to a century-long conflict.

Azerbaijan has been clear about the choices offered to the local Armenian population: either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or leave. The majority of residents have made their decision clear by leaving their ancestral homes to avoid being subjected to rule by Baku.

Over the past week, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population has sought refuge in Armenia. This movement became possible after Azerbaijan lifted the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the sole road connecting the enclave to Armenia. Approximately 60,000 people have crossed the border into Armenia thus far, with many arriving in dire conditions according to Samantha Power of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who visited the border town of Kornidzor.

Nagorno-Karabakh has endured a blockade for the past 10 months, as activists supported by Azerbaijan established a military checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, blocking the importation of essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel. Residents of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, reported waiting for hours each day to receive their meager ration of bread prior to the beginning of the offensive.

“The military attacks of last week have made a dire situation even worse,” stated Power. Doctors on-site have confirmed that many of the arrivals are suffering from severe malnutrition.

While the future remains uncertain for Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s victory, it is essential to recognize the experiences and challenges faced by the people of the region during this prolonged conflict.

