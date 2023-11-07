Azerbaijan’s Actions in Nagorno-Karabakh Prompt Growing Refugee Crisis

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a significant number of ethnic Armenian refugees are fleeing the region in search of safety. Last week, Azerbaijan seized control of the disputed territory, leading to a mass exodus of more than 6,500 people into neighboring Armenia. The majority of these refugees are ethnic Armenians who have been living in the enclave for generations.

The refugees’ decision to flee comes after the government in Yerevan announced plans to relocate those who had been made homeless by the fighting. Faced with the possibility of ethnic cleansing under Azerbaijani rule, many felt they had no choice but to leave their homes behind. The refugees’ stories reflect the deep sense of loss and despair that they are experiencing.

Tatiana Oganesyan, a doctor and head of a foundation assisting refugees, described the dire conditions in which these individuals are arriving. Exhausted, malnourished, and psychologically crushed, they seek medical attention and support in the city of Goris, near the Armenian-Karabakh border. The situation is overwhelming for both the refugees and the organizations trying to assist them.

While the Armenian government has provided some housing for the refugees, it is unclear how they will handle the influx of people. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that plans are in place to accommodate up to 40,000 refugees, but the long-term solution remains uncertain. Despite the challenges, ordinary Armenians have expressed their willingness to open their homes and help those in need.

Meanwhile, protests against the government’s handling of the crisis have erupted in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Calls for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation have intensified, as he has been accused of making concessions to Azerbaijan. The unrest further highlights the discontent and frustration among the Armenian population.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is complex and has wide-ranging implications for the people caught in the conflict. As the Armenian refugees seek solace and safety beyond their homeland, the international community must remain engaged and committed to finding a peaceful resolution that ensures the well-being and human rights of all individuals affected by this crisis.